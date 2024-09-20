Bybit Becomes First Exchange to Complete $CATI Airdrop Distribution

Sep 20, 2024, 09:01 ET
DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, proudly announces the successful listing of Catizen ($CATI), which went live at 10 AM Dubai time today. Bybit is the first exchange to complete the distribution of the $CATI airdrop to its users, further demonstrating the platform's exceptional reliability and leadership in the digital asset space.
With Bybit's industry-leading platform stability and security, the exchange ensured a seamless trading experience for its users. The opening price of CATI has shown impressive performance, remaining steady at $0.97.
Key Highlights:
- Bybit Leads the Way: Bybit became the first exchange to successfully complete the airdrop distribution of CATI tokens to its users, reinforcing its standing as a pioneer in the digital asset industry.
- Significant Airdrop Scale: Data from the TON blockchain explorer indicates that an estimated 17,665,517.64 CATI tokens were transferred from what is believed to be the official CATI address to Bybit for the airdrop.
- Secure and Stable Trading Environment: Bybit's cutting-edge technical infrastructure ensured the smooth completion of the listing and airdrop, offering users a safe and reliable environment for trading.
The listing of $CATI reflects Bybit's ability to swiftly react to market opportunities while maintaining high standards of security and performance. This achievement further cements Bybit's reputation as a trusted platform in the global crypto community.
Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.
