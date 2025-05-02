DUBAI, UAE, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, extended a warm welcome to an international delegation from the St. Paul American Scholars (SPAS), a top international school in Korea on Monday. The visit is part of a joint initiative between Bybit and SPAS dedicated to fostering the next generation of blockchain innovators through a series of academic and educational programs.

Bybit and St. Paul American Scholars School Furthers Partnership Commitment in Bybit’s HQ Visit

Ryan Kim, Head of SPAS, and Jinny Kim, Director of SPAS, were greeted by Helen Liu, COO of Bybit at the Bybit headquarters in Dubai. The official visit underscores the institutions' shared commitment to building the partnership from the ground up, and creating a knowledge base to prepare SPAS students for the future of technology and the blockchain-enabled economy.

In the academic year of 2025/26, Bybit has committed a $100,000 scholarship to 300 SPAS students of St. Paul American Scholars (SPAS). The broader theme of the collaboration centers on collective learning and community sharing, which aligns with SPAS's philosophy of building a closely knitted community for educators, parents, and students. Bybit will organize interactive educational sessions on campus to fill the knowledge gap between the demands for future-ready skills and traditional academic resources.

The fast moving blockchain landscape is central to a changing world. Parents and students today are increasingly aware of the possibilities and potential challenges of the dawning on-chain economy. The new dynamics will require creators and contributors to be equipped with understanding of blockchain technologies, to develop their passion, and to project their creativity onto positive causes. Through workshops and interactive events, the Bybit and SPAS initiative stands to leave a profound impact on blockchain education for international students in SPAS.

SPAS representatives boarded the crypto express to the world of digital assets at the Bybit headquarters, sharing unique perspectives as educators and first-hand insights from Liu at the frontier of the digital economy.

"We are proud to welcome the SPAS family to Bybit's headquarters, and we hope this will become the starting point of SPAS students' blockchain journey. The value of blockchain education is not only giving students a headstart in understanding the digital economy, but also to inspire them to think about changing the world for the better with a powerful technology that will one day be entirely at their disposal," said Helen Liu, COO of Bybit.

"It is a great honor for Saint Paul International School to establish a meaningful partnership with Bybit, a global leader in blockchain technology. This visit to Bybit's headquarters in Dubai was more than just a meeting; it was a precious opportunity to build a foundation of deep mutual trust," said Ryan Kim, Head of SPAS. "Bybit's warm-hearted commitment to providing scholarships for Saint Paul International School students and planning continuous social contribution programs deeply moved us all. We firmly believe that, with its sincere vision and values, Bybit will continue to shine as a world-leading company," he said.

The SPAS delegation toured the Bybit Crypto Ark Experience Store , a new venue at Bybit's Dubai headquarters that showcases blockchain innovation and provides an open space for crypto collaborations. Since opening, the store has attracted hundreds of visitors, entrepreneurs, and crypto enthusiasts contributing to the regional ecosystem.

Established in 2015, SPAS operates four campuses across Korea's major metropolitan areas and is recognized as a leading American educational institution with full accreditation from multiple organizations. SPAS also offers international exchange programs through partnerships with schools in New York, Canada, and the UK, providing students with opportunities to experience diverse cultures and global perspectives.

