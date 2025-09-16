Bybit and SignalPlus Announce The Return of Trading Competition With $300,000 USDT Prize Pool

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has partnered with digital asset trading platform SignalPlus to launch the latest edition of their joint trading competition, offering participants the chance to win a share of 300,000 USDT.

The Bybit x SignalPlus Trading Competition will run from Sept. 16, 2025, at 8 a.m. UTC through Oct. 14, 2025, at 8 a.m. UTC. Registration is open until Oct. 14, 2025, at 8 a.m. UTC.

To participate, users must register for the event , link their Bybit API to the SignalPlus platform and execute trades through SignalPlus. Both individual and team competitions are available, and participants may join or create one team while still competing in individual rankings.

The competition features two sessions:

Prime Session : Includes daily individual lotteries of up to 300 USDT, team lotteries awarding travel packages and shared USDT prizes, and weekly team rankings distributing 1,500 USDT among the top four groups.





: Includes daily individual lotteries of up to 300 USDT, team lotteries awarding travel packages and shared USDT prizes, and weekly team rankings distributing 1,500 USDT among the top four groups. Boost Session: Features interactive elements such as the "Legion Supply Station," which allows participants to predict Bitcoin trends for daily prizes, as well as milestone-based rewards of up to 8,000 USDT per week.

Additional incentives include registration and first-trade bonuses, where participants share prize pools of 1,000 USDT each, with one extra 300 USDT prize awarded in both categories. Referral rewards in the form of ETH, TRUMP tokens, and additional digital assets are also available under set conditions.

"Partnering with SignalPlus aligns seamlessly with our mission to build a dynamic trading ecosystem. This competition creates an inclusive platform for participants to sharpen their skills and enjoy exciting rewards, regardless of experience level," said Ken Tian, Head of Derivatives Business Unit (DBU) at Bybit.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Bybit on this year's Global Trading Competition," commented Chris Yu, CEO at SignalPlus. "This initiative underscores our dedication to making advanced options trading accessible and rewarding for everyone, from beginners to experts. It's an unparalleled opportunity for traders to hone their strategies, engage with the community, and a chance to gain some great prizes."

The launch follows the recent Bybit x SignalPlus Options Masterclass, which aims to lower the barriers to options trading through structured education. The first session, held on Sept. 8 and led by trader 0xcryptobobo, focused on establishing a foundational "options worldview." Using a Tai Chi analogy, he illustrated how the dual forces of Calls and Puts evolve into more complex combinations, helping beginners see a logical structure instead of scattered strategies.

The class also emphasized mindset as a core part of trading discipline. 0xcryptobobo cautioned that "avoiding losses" is more important than seeking quick wins, advising students to accept losses as normal, practice patience, and commit only 10 to 20 percent of their capital when starting. He highlighted the importance of maintaining a safe margin level, reinforcing risk awareness as the basis for long-term success.

To move from theory to practice, participants were tasked with placing their first options trade using no more than 100 USDT. The exercise was designed to reduce fear, provide quick feedback, and allow traders to experience the full lifecycle of a position within a few days. This hands-on approach underscored the series' focus on transforming knowledge into practical ability.

*Participation is open to Bybit users worldwide, excluding residents of France, Iran, the United States, the Netherlands, North Korea, Cuba, Crimea, Sevastopol, Sudan, Syria, Canada, Singapore, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Spain, Uzbekistan, and countries within the European Economic Area. All participants must complete Level 1 Identity Verification and adhere to the terms and conditions outlined by both Bybit and SignalPlus.

