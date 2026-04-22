Bybit AI Expands to Infrastructure Layer with Official MCP Release for Multi-Agent Trading

DUBAI, UAE, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has launched its official Model Context Protocol (MCP), providing standardized infrastructure for professional traders and developers to build multi-agent trading systems. Bybit's MCP allows traders to build their own automated trading desks powered by popular AI agents including Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, and other compatible platforms, without custom API integration or code management.

How It May Look on Claude - example:

With Bybit MCP, traders can access live market data, execute trades, and manage portfolios, all through natural language commands. The new infrastructure scales from single-agent to multi-agent architectures while eliminating the friction of custom API configuration. It enables developers to compose advanced systems with deep customizations, and deploy complex automated strategies across the full data-to-execution user journey.

The Shift to AI-Native Infrastructure

As artificial intelligence becomes central to modern trading workflows, traditional exchange infrastructure optimized for human traders is need of an upgrade. The emerging paradigm requires trading infrastructure designed for AI agents operating continuously across markets at scale.

The MCP standard provides a common protocol for AI agents to discover and integrate with external tools and data sources. By launching MCP support, Bybit allows its infrastructure to be discovered and utilized by any MCP-compatible AI application. This represents a shift from toward open standards for interoperability.

Bybit MCP: A Powerful Bridge to Full Automatization

Bybit MCP unlocks access to four core functional modules every trader needs, now available through MCP-compatible AI copilots:

Market Data Module: Real-time ticker data, candlestick aggregations, order book snapshots, and fee schedules. Agents can stay on top of market conditions and execute decisions based on live data feeds.

Real-time ticker data, candlestick aggregations, order book snapshots, and fee schedules. Agents can stay on top of market conditions and execute decisions based on live data feeds. Trading Module – to be expanded: Support for spot trading, perpetual futures contracts, conditional orders, stop-loss and take-profit orders, and leveraged positions.

Support for spot trading, perpetual futures contracts, conditional orders, stop-loss and take-profit orders, and leveraged positions. Account and Asset Module: Portfolio visibility including account balances, open positions, order management, and transaction history, helping agents enforce constraints and make context-informed decisions.

Portfolio visibility including account balances, open positions, order management, and transaction history, helping agents enforce constraints and make context-informed decisions. Real-Time Data Streams (through WebSocket): Persistent market updates, trade execution feeds, and position change notifications. WebSocket connectivity enables latency-sensitive strategies and reactive automation patterns.

"Every exchange is building AI features. Bybit is building AI infrastructure. We are establishing the foundation for how AI will trade at enterprise scale," said Victor Wu, Head of AI Agent Architecture at Bybit. "We have moved the needle in AI innovation from developing standalone tools to creating a standardized protocol layer. Bybit's MCP enables multi-agent orchestration and sophisticated automation. This is the future of trading infrastructure when AI becomes the primary interface."

Taking Control of the Security Parameters: Authorized Access Only

In addition to its powerful trading potential, Bybit's MCP architecture preserves user control of credentials and permissions. The implementation enforces credential isolation by design: Bybit does not store, transmit, or have access to API keys or private keys used by agents.

Credential isolation: API keys remain on developer infrastructure; Bybit receives only authenticated API requests from the MCP implementation.

API keys remain on developer infrastructure; Bybit receives only authenticated API requests from the MCP implementation. Granular permissions: API keys can be scoped to read-only queries, specific trading permissions, or full execution capabilities.

API keys can be scoped to read-only queries, specific trading permissions, or full execution capabilities. Testnet validation: Strategies can be tested with simulated funds before risking capital on Mainnet.

Strategies can be tested with simulated funds before risking capital on Mainnet. Local execution: The MCP implementation runs in user-controlled environments, eliminating third-party intermediaries in the credential chain.

Availability and Technical Resources

Bybit MCP is available immediately for integration and testing. Technical documentation, code samples, and deployment guidance are publicly available:

GitHub Repository: github.com/bybit-exchange/trading-mcp

github.com/bybit-exchange/trading-mcp Quick Start: npx bybit-official-trading-server@latest

npx bybit-official-trading-server@latest Documentation : https://www.npmjs.com/package/bybit-official-trading-server

: https://www.npmjs.com/package/bybit-official-trading-server Compatible Platforms: Claude Desktop, ChatGPT, Cursor, VS Code, and other MCP-compatible applications

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About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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