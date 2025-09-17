MONTREAL, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Saint-Laurent – Mount Royal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCSL-MR) welcomed over 250 participants today at its prestigious luncheon conference, held at the Crystal. True to the tradition of this highly anticipated event—now in its twentieth year—Saint-Laurent Mayor Mr. Alan DeSousa presented the key directions that will guide the borough's development through 2043, marking its 150th anniversary.

A Forward-Looking Vision

In an inspiring speech, Mr. DeSousa reflected on major transformations in recent decades—from the arrival of the REM to the launch of landmark infrastructures such as the Bibliothèque du Boisé and the Sports Complex. He then outlined Saint-Laurent's future around three main priorities:

Becoming a carbon-neutral and circular territory;

Strengthening its position as an internationally recognized innovation hub;

Enhancing its appeal as a vibrant and complete living environment.

The mayor also emphasized the growing importance of artificial intelligence in economic and social development, while announcing a local carpooling pilot project with MOBA to support sustainable mobility.

An Engaged Business Community

"This luncheon conference perfectly illustrates the strength of dialogue between municipal leaders and entrepreneurs," said Caroline Casabon, Executive Director of CCSL-MR. "Mayor DeSousa's remarks confirm our shared commitment to building an innovative, sustainable, and prosperous territory together."

About CCSL-MR

The Saint-Laurent – Mount Royal Chamber of Commerce and Industry brings together and represents the business community of the Saint-Laurent borough and the Town of Mount Royal. Through its events, services, and advocacy, it contributes to the region's economic vitality, innovation, and visibility.

