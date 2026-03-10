Busbud Announces 2026 Travelers' Best Awards: Peter Pan Bus Lines, Amtrak, and Red Coach Lead the Pack in American Excellence

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Busbud, a leading global ground travel booking platform, announced the winners of its inaugural United States Travelers' Best Awards 2026, recognizing the top operators in the US who deliver exceptional service. The Travelers' Best Awards, based on thousands of reviews from customers who booked trips with Busbud in 2025, celebrate American operators across the nation who have continuously received stellar traveler reviews from locals as well as tourists in 2025.

As ground travel sees a resurgence in the US, these awards highlight the operators successfully navigating the balance between affordability and premium amenities. This year's inaugural US program honors a diverse group of operators who have successfully adapted to the modern traveler's needs and demonstrated a steadfast commitment to quality. Driven entirely by the voices of our travelers through verified reviews on punctuality, amenities, and customer care, Busbud has identified the operators that are focused on moving people and elevating the standard of travel, consistently delivering a reliable and comfortable journey across the nation's most critical routes.

"Launching our Travelers' Best Awards in the United States is a significant milestone," says John Stepovy, Senior Regional Director, Commercial at Busbud. "Connecting the diverse landscapes of the US requires dedication and operational excellence. This year's inaugural winners have demonstrated that travelers value reliability, comfort and quality above all."

United States Travelers' Best Awards 2026 Winners:

Best of the Best Award: Peter Pan Bus Lines (Northeast)

Recognized for: Consistently exceeding expectations and prioritizing traveler comfort and convenience. Peter Pan continues to set the benchmark for reliability across the Northeast corridor.



"We are honored to accept Busbud's "Best of the Best" award as the top-rated bus operator in the United States," says Peter Picknelly Chairman & CEO at Peter Pan Bus Lines. "This award reflects our team's dedication to providing a premier travel experience. We thank our customers for their invaluable feedback and the Busbud team for highlighting excellence across the communities and routes we serve."

Best Wi-Fi & Comfort: Red Coach (Texas / Florida)

Winner of: Connectivity Award





Connectivity Award Recognized for: Understanding that connectivity is key to the modern journey. Red Coach is honored for excelling in providing reliable high-speed on-board Wi-Fi and a first-class seating experience.

Best Customer Service: Amtrak (National)

Winner of: Stellar Service Award

Stellar Service Award Recognized for: The staff's dedication to resolving issues and going the extra mile. Travelers consistently rated Amtrak highest for professionalism and care across their national network.

To learn more about this year's Travelers' Best Awards, please visit: https://www.busbud.com/en-ca/operator-awards/us-2026

About Busbud

Busbud is the leading global mobility group that operates a marketplace for ground travel, connecting +20,000 operators globally. Travelers can book bus and train tickets on over 3 million routes in 80+ countries.

