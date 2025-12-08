Canadians Prioritize Regional Connectivity for 2026: Busbud Data Reveals Toronto, London, and Kingston as Top Early Choices

MONTREAL, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian intercity travel landscape is focusing on regional connectivity for the year ahead, with the Ontario corridor emerging as a dominant force for early bookings. While major metropolises like Toronto, Montreal, and Calgary defined the busiest hubs of 2025, new data from global travel platform Busbud reveals a shift toward mid-sized Ontario cities for early 2026 travel planning.

Looking ahead, while Toronto remains the central hub, the top three destinations already booked for 2026 indicate travelers are securing their spots for essential regional transit. Toronto, London, and Kingston lead the charge, suggesting a strong reliance on the bus network for student travel, commuting, and connecting communities within the Windsor-Quebec City corridor.

Throughout 2025, the busiest hubs in Canada reflected the country's vast geography, with major urban centers serving as the primary anchors for ground travel.

Top 3 Domestic Destinations (2025): Toronto (ON), Montreal (QC), and Calgary (AB).

Toronto (ON), Montreal (QC), and Calgary (AB). Top 3 Cross-Border Destinations (2025): New York (NY), Seattle (WA), and Buffalo (NY).

"The Canadian traveler is demonstrating a clear need for reliable connection, whether it is crossing the border to U.S. hubs like New York and Seattle, or securing travel between Ontario's key cities," said LP Maurice, CEO and Co-founder of Busbud . "The early surge in bookings for 2026 toward London and Kingston validates the essential nature of our network. It underscores the bus not just as a holiday option, but as the backbone of mobility for students, families, and commuters across the country."

Busbud, a Montreal-based company, notes that Canada remains a global leader in bus travel. Alongside Chile, Brazil, South Africa, and the United States, Canada led global ticket sales in 2025, reflecting the high volume and importance of intercity bus travel across the nation's expansive terrain.

Holiday Travel Trends: The Great Canadian Homecoming

Busbud's report highlights distinct behaviors for the upcoming festive season, showing that Canadians are clocking significant kilometres to be with family, though trips are slightly shorter than the previous year.

Christmas Eve: The West and The Center

Average Distance: On December 24, 2025, passengers in Canada are expected to travel an average of 241 km , a slight decrease from the 247 km average recorded on the same day in 2024.

On December 24, 2025, passengers in Canada are expected to travel an average of , a slight decrease from the 247 km average recorded on the same day in 2024. Top Destinations: The busiest arrival cities for Christmas Eve are Toronto, Edmonton, and Calgary , highlighting strong demand for travel within Western Canada and Ontario.

The busiest arrival cities for Christmas Eve are , highlighting strong demand for travel within Western Canada and Ontario. Key Departure Hub: A significant portion of these Christmas routes will originate from Montreal , as residents depart the city to visit family in surrounding regions and provinces.

New Year's Eve: Ringing it in Urban Style

As the calendar turns to 2026, the focus shifts back to major urban party hubs. The top bus destinations for New Year's Eve are Toronto (ON), Montreal (QC), and Edmonton (AB) .

Santa's Sleigh Broke Down… So He Took the Bus

The report released by the Canadian company coincides with the launch of a global storytelling campaign centered around the humorous and heartwarming theme: "Santa's Sleigh Broke Down… So He Took the Bus."

Originating from Busbud's headquarters in Montreal, the campaign highlights the reliability of bus travel during the harsh winter months, a reality familiar to many Canadians. The campaign features "Santa's Cross-Country Challenge," a data visualization project running in 10 different countries, showcasing how even St. Nick relies on the bus network when unforeseen circumstances ground his sleigh.

