BULLFROG GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON SOUTH BULLFROG

South Bullfrog was staked in 2021 just prior to AngloGold's acquisitions.





Large, gold prospective land position internal to a district scale land consolidation by AngloGold between 2021 and 2025, though the acquisition of Corvus Gold (US$371M), Coeur Sterling (US$150M), a wholly owned subsidiary of Coeur Mining, and finally Augusta Gold ($197M). 1,2,3,4





Centrally located between AngloGold's Bullfrog, North Bullfrog, and Arthur development projects, with gold reserves totaling 6 million ounces Probable (164.65mt at 1.14 g/t Au) and gold resources (excluding reserves) of 7.6 million ounces Measured & Indicated (345.24mt at 0.69 g/t Au) and 8 million ounces Inferred (320.03mt at 0.78 g/t Au) (Table 1). 4,5,6,7





AngloGold announced a pre-feasibility in March 2026 that includes the first-ever gold reserves at Arthur, totaling 4.9 million ounces gold from two deposits with the potential to support an initial nine year mine life with average annual gold production of 500,000 ounces. 4,5





South Bullfrog is drill permitted with five drill ready gold targets supported by historic workings, surface pathfinder rock and soil geochemistry, surface alteration, magnetic, electromagnetic and gravity geophysics, and favourable host rocks.

"We had the foresight to stake South Bullfrog in 2021 prior to consolidation of the district by AngloGold and despite its central location in the district, favourably oriented faults, and widespread adits, shafts and workings from historical mining, South Bullfrog had not seen modern exploration methods," comments Ian Slater, Chief Executive Officer. "South Bullfrog has now been systematically explored and has the foundational geological mapping, geochemical sampling, satellite alteration, and geophysical data sets required to position Bullfrog Gold for discovery in 2026."

South Bullfrog Target Areas

Longtail

The Longtail target area is obscured by colluvium but contains discontinuously outcropping siliceous float and a window of exposed bedrock displaying intense steam-heated alteration (alunite–kaolinite-silica; Fig. 2A) that is similar to what is observed at AngloGold's Arthur discovery. The target is defined by rock and soil pathfinder geochemistry (including arsenic, antimony, and mercury), and magnetic, electromagnetic (IP) and gravity derived geophysical features that have potential for gold mineralization at depth.

Shingleback

The Shingleback target area contains historical workings and alteration consistent with structurally controlled hydrothermal activity (Fig. 2B). Stream sediment geochemistry is anomalous for pathfinder elements and hyperspectral data indicate localized zones of acid alteration. A large IP-resistivity feature coincides with the interpreted intersection of the Twin-Shafts and Basalt faults. The convergence of geochemical anomalies, alteration signatures, and geophysical responses suggests that this structural intersection may have acted as a conduit for hydrothermal fluid flow and represents a priority exploration target.

Sledge

The Sledge target area contains hydrothermal breccia, chalcedonic silica, and clay alteration along a major fault zone interpreted to represent the northeast projection of the Montgomery–Shoshone structure that focusses mineralization at AngloGold's Bullfrog deposit. Mercury and arsenic pathfinder element enrichment occurs in silicified zones along the fault (2C-D). Field observations and geochemical results indicate focused hydrothermal fluid flow along this structure, which dips eastward and is likely to cut reactive volcanic host rocks at depth. The structural setting and alteration style are consistent with fault-controlled epithermal systems documented elsewhere in the Beatty Mining District.

Bottoms-up

The Bottoms-up target area is defined by elevated soil geochemistry including arsenic, antimony, and mercury. The Bottoms-up target coincides with steam-heated alteration associated with silicified outcrops containing quartz veinlets and brecciation (2E). These features occur at an interpreted, geophysical defined structural intersection and may represent geochemical leakage from a deeper hydrothermal system concealed beneath shallow cover.

Southeast Block

The Southeast block target area contains silicified rhyolitic ridges, a vitrophyric cap unit, oxidized volcanic rocks, bleached rhyolites, and a deeper brittle unit displaying green alteration, suggesting hydrothermal processes affecting multiple levels of the volcanic sequence (2F). Numerous faults contain silicification and devitrification of rhyolite, especially along the Fluorspar Canyon fault zone. The distribution of alteration and structural features suggests the presence of a broad hydrothermal system developed along major structures within this portion of the property.

Marketing Agreement

Bullfrog Gold announces it has engaged Triomphe Holdings Ltd., doing business as Capital Analytica, an arm's-length service provider, to provide certain marketing and social media services to the company, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and applicable securities laws. Based in Nanaimo, British Columbia, Capital Analytica specializes in marketing, social media and public awareness within the mining and metals sector. Capital Analytica will provide social media services, capital market consultation and social engagement reporting for an initial six-month term for a fee of $150,000 payable in two equal tranches, of which $75,000 is paid on June 4 and $75,000 will be paid on September 4, with an option to renew the agreement for an additional six months at a rate of $75,000 unless terminated earlier in accordance with the terms of the agreement. The agreement with Capital Analytica remains subject to the approval of the TSXV. Capital Analytica and its principal are arms-length to the company, and neither currently own any securities of Bullfrog Gold.

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo. Mr. MacNeil is the Vice President of Exploration for Bullfrog Gold and is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Bullfrog Gold

Bullfrog Gold Corporation holds a 100% interest in the South Bullfrog gold project consisting of 488 BLM claims covering 10,050 acres in the heart of the Beatty District. The district was consolidated between 2021 and 2025 by AngloGold through the acquisitions of Corvus Gold (US$371M), Coeur Sterling (US$150M), and Augusta Gold ($197M).1,2,3,4 South Bullfrog is centrally located between AngloGold's Bullfrog, North Bullfrog, and Arthur development projects, with gold reserves totaling 6 million ounces Probable (164.65mt at 1.14 g/t Au) and gold resources (excluding reserves) of 7.6 million ounces Measured & Indicated (345.24mt at 0.69 g/t Au) and 8 million ounces Inferred (320.03mt at 0.78 g/t Au).4,5,6,7

South Bullfrog is drill permitted with five drill ready gold targets supported by historic workings, surface pathfinder rock and soil geochemistry, surface alteration, magnetic, electromagnetic and gravity geophysics, and favourable host rocks.

www.bullfroggold.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information as such term is defined in applicable securities laws, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. The forward-looking information includes statements about Bullfrog Gold Corporation's plans. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to Bullfrog Gold Corporation, including the assumption that approvals will be obtained. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking information include, among other things, an inability to access financing as needed. Bullfrog Gold Corporation cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Bullfrog Gold Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE Bullfrog Gold Corporation

Additional Information: Michael Slater, Investor Relations, +1 778 386 9490, [email protected]