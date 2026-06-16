BULLFROG GOLD COMMENCES FIELD PROGRAM AT SOUTH BULLFROG

HIGHLIGHTS

Bullfrog Gold initiates confirmatory surface exploration program designed to derisk drill targets at Longtail, Shingleback, Sledge, and Bottoms-up and advance the SE Block target to the drill testing phase.

Widespread, intense, silica-clay alteration and numerous historical adits at SE Block highlights the significant upside exploration potential of South Bullfrog. Mapping, sampling, and prospecting will be conducted at SE Block to advance this target to the drill testing phase.

"Immediately after completing the listing process and name change our technical team was mobilised to the field," comments Ian Slater, Chief Executive Officer. "We are very happy to get back to field work on South Bullfrog and look forward to an exciting year."

Surface Exploration at South Bullfrog commenced June 3, 2026, and includes geological mapping (lithological, structural and alteration) and rock chip sampling (geochemical assays and Short-Wave Infrared alteration analyses) at Longtail, Shingleback, Sledge, Bottoms-up and SE Block. The exploration program is designed to enhance Bullfrog Gold's understanding of the geological architecture of the target areas and will also refine drill target locations. SE Block was staked subsequent to the acquisition of the majority of the South Bullfrog land position in 2022 and has not had sufficient mapping and prospecting despite having widespread steam heated alteration and historical workings (Figures 1 and 2). SE Block target area contains silicified and clay altered coherent and fragmental rhyolite lavas, breccias and silica ribs (Figure 2A/B). Brittle damage zones (faults) align zones of silicification and devitrification of rhyolite, especially along the Fluorspar Canyon fault zone (2C). The distribution of alteration and structural features suggests the presence of a broad hydrothermal system developed along major structures within this portion of the property.

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo. Mr. MacNeil is the Vice President of Exploration for Bullfrog Gold and is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Bullfrog Gold

Bullfrog Gold Corporation holds a 100% interest in the South Bullfrog gold project consisting of 488 BLM claims covering 10,050 acres in the heart of the Beatty District. The district was consolidated between 2021 and 2025 by AngloGold through the acquisitions of Corvus Gold (US$371M), Coeur Sterling (US$150M), and Augusta Gold ($197M).1,2,3,4 South Bullfrog is centrally located between AngloGold's Bullfrog, North Bullfrog, and Arthur development projects, with gold reserves totaling 6 million ounces Probable (164.65mt at 1.14 g/t Au) and gold resources (excluding reserves) of 7.6 million ounces Measured & Indicated (345.24mt at 0.69 g/t Au) and 8 million ounces Inferred (320.03mt at 0.78 g/t Au).4,5,6,7

South Bullfrog is drill permitted with five drill ready gold targets supported by historic workings, surface pathfinder rock and soil geochemistry, surface alteration, magnetic, electromagnetic and gravity geophysics, and favourable host rocks.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information as such term is defined in applicable securities laws, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. The forward-looking information includes statements about Bullfrog Gold Corporation's plans. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to Bullfrog Gold Corporation, including the assumption that approvals will be obtained. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking information include, among other things, an inability to access financing as needed. Bullfrog Gold Corporation cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Bullfrog Gold Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE Bullfrog Gold Corporation

Additional Information: Michael Slater, Investor Relations: +1 778 386 9490, [email protected], www.bullfroggold.ca