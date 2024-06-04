Built For All of Life's Adventures: Meet the New motorola edge

Latest device boasts a refined design and stunning photos in a snap

CHICAGO, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- Whether it's a long-lasting battery or a standout camera, consumers are looking for a smartphone that fits their lifestyle and empowers them to do more. The motorola edge-2024 comes to North America, sporting a 50MP camera system with enhanced low-light features, ultrafast 68W TurboPower™ charging6, and an ultrathin, endless-edge design.

the new motorola edge 2024. perfect by day. brilliant at night.

Engineered to handle all of life's adventures, the new motorola edge also features an IP68 rating to withstand dust, dirt, and sand, along with submersion in 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes1. Draped in luxurious Midnight Blue vegan leather, the new motorola edge delivers both the style and function that consumers are looking for – a premium smartphone experience without a premium price point.

ultra-smooth, ultra-fast entertainment

Movies, games, and videos come to life on the new motorola edge, thanks to a 6.6" pOLED endless edge display that meets the cinematic standards of color range, brightness, and accuracy. The unbelievably fast 144Hz refresh rate2 maximizes the display capabilities by adjusting to what consumers are watching and playing. Plus, there's a 360Hz touch rate3 for faster responsiveness.

The Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 Mobile Platform keeps these experiences running smoothly, powering everything from advanced photography and videography to intense gaming. With 256GB of built-in storage4, this device can hold everything from family videos to large work files. For extra speed, there's RAM Boost5 that turns unused storage into virtual RAM, allowing users to multitask and navigate the device with ease.

Rounding out the entertainment experience is a large 5000mAh battery, allowing consumers to stream, play, or work all day6 without having to find the nearest outlet. When it is time to recharge, they can turn to 68W TurboPower™ charging to get the power they need in just 15 minutes7 or 15W wireless charging8, which eliminates unnecessary cords.

capture life day or night

Users can look forward to a 50MP camera that seamlessly transitions from day to night, capturing brilliant photos regardless of the time. The specialized camera system has advanced features like Motorola's fastest Auto Night Vision — 15x faster than the previous generation9 — and Sony's LYTIA™ 700C image sensor, which absorbs more light and produces stunning detailed images. There's also OIS to smooth out involuntary hand motion and create stable, blur-free photos, in addition to Adaptive Stabilization, which uses AI to determine camera movement and optimize stabilization for better results.

With Google Photos', users can access the most powerful editing and AI tools, including Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Google Auto Enhance which automatically improves color and lighting — no manual editing is required. Finishing off the exemplary camera experience is a 13MP ultra wide-angle lens for group shots, a Macro Vision lens for capturing new perspectives and intricate details, and a 32MP front camera for beautifully balanced selfies.

your phone. your experience

With the new motorola edge, unlocking the features that matter most has never been easier.

The new Quick Button on the side of the motorola edge allows users to launch their favorite app – or a specific action within an app – instantly. Whether opening a favorite messaging app or pulling up social media, consumers can use the Quick Button for customized convenience. This level of personalization carries through the rest of the device as well. On the new motorola edge, users can select colors and fonts that fit their personality and use intuitive gestures to customize the device to each individual's unique identity.

The motorola edge-2024 also comes with additional Motorola experiences designed to enhance the overall user experience and provide peace of mind. This includes Moto Secure 2.0, Moto Unplugged, and Family Space.

Availability

In the United States, the new motorola edge - 2024 will be available universally unlocked starting June 20 at Amazon.com, Best Buy, and motorola.com (MSRP: $549.99), with subsequent availability at T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Spectrum, Consumer Cellular, and on Straight Talk, Total By Verizon, and Visible.10

In Canada, the new motorola edge - 2024 will be available at motorola.ca and select carriers and retailers in the coming months.

Legal Disclaimers

MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO, and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. "LYTIA," "光喻" and "LYTIA" logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Group Corporation.

Water, splash, and dust resistance were tested to IP68 standards under controlled laboratory conditions. Withstands immersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Exposure to conditions beyond this rating are not covered by warranty. Resistance will decrease as a result of normal wear. Not designed to work while submerged underwater. Do not expose to pressurized water, or liquids other than fresh water. Do not attempt to charge a wet phone. Not waterproof. Actual refresh rate may be less and will vary based on app/content limitations and requirements, device mode settings, and other factors. Available only in game mode. Available user storage and internal memory is less due to many factors, including operating system, software, and functions utilizing part of this capacity; may change with software updates. RAM Boost extended RAM requires use of phone's internal storage as virtual memory, decreasing storage capacity; available user storage is less while in use; feature on by default unless turned off. 8 GB physical RAM + up to 8 GB RAM Boost (4 GB Default | 8 GB Max). Available RAM is less due to operating system, software, and other functions. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed-use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns. Median users can get up to 50% battery life in 15 minutes of charge when charge boost is on. Maximum 68W TurboPower charging speed on device; requires Motorola TurboPower™ 68W charger or higher (sold separately); higher chargers will not increase maximum charge capability, Battery must be substantially depleted; charging rate slows as charging progresses. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns. Requires Qi-certified wireless charger; sold separately. As compared to motorola edge (2023) average of 3.9s Auto Night Vision capture speeds against edge (2024) average of 0.25s Auto Night Vision capture speeds. Pricing varies by carrier

