Building with wood: climate-change ally and sustainable skylines

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The second edition of the Woodrise international congress came to a close today on a very positive note. This event, co-organized by FPInnovations (Canada) and the FCBA Technological Institute (France), brought together over 800 participants in Québec City at the Centre des congrès de Québec, September 30 – October 4. In total, delegates from 29 countries, representing all continents, took part in this international forum to share the latest advances in mid- and high-rise wood construction, and to promote the use of wood in tomorrow's sustainable cities.

This unique international event concluded with the announcement of the next Woodrise Congress, to be held in Kyoto, Japan, in the fall of 2021, under the auspices of the Japan International Association for the Industry of Building and Housing (JIBH). Japan, with a long history of wood construction, has succeeded in taking advantage of the seismic properties of wood, while at the same time taking a particular interest in the well-being provided by wood buildings. "We are honoured to host Woodrise 2021 and to bring this important international forum into the Asian market", declared Mr. Hideki Nose, Chairman of the JIBH Steering Committee.

Stéphane Renou, President and CEO of FPInnovations, and Christophe Mathieu, Executive Director of the FCBA Technological Institute, combined their voices in stating that "many stakeholders have already expressed their interest in participating in the next edition of Woodrise, which will help consolidate the groundwork already laid and maximize the contribution of wood as a key material in the fight against climate change".

New partner for Woodrise Alliance

The first edition of Woodrise, held in Bordeaux, France, in 2017, gave rise to the Woodrise Alliance, a group of six research institutes that joined forces to define and sign a memorandum of multilateral cooperation for the international development of the use of wood and bio-based materials for the construction or renovation of efficient and resilient zero-carbon buildings. New signatories were then added to the original group in 2018, bringing the list to 25 members, representing 10 countries.

Today, five new R&D partners added their signatures to the Woodrise Alliance at a meeting held in Quebec City. These new signatories will strengthen this scientific network with a vision of developing wood construction globally.

About JIBH

A Japanese non-profit organization established in October 2018 to promote exchanges and to foster a good relationship in the building and housing industry with other countries. It is composed of 58 leading companies in the field of housing, design, building equipment/component and building construction.

About FPInnovations

FPInnovations is a not-for-profit world leader that specializes in the creation of scientific solutions in support of the Canadian forest sector's global competitiveness and responds to the priority needs of its industry members and government partners. It is ideally positioned to perform research, innovate, and deliver state-of-the-art solutions for every area of the sector's value chain, from forest operations to consumer and industrial products. FPInnovations' R&D laboratories are located in Quebec City, Montreal, and Vancouver, and it has technology transfer offices across Canada.

About FCBA

The mission of the FCBA industrial technical centre is to promote technical progress, help improve performance and guarantee quality within the strategic forest-wood industry. FCBA's scope includes all of the national strategic forest and wood sectors: forestry, pulp, logging, sawmills, carpentry, woodwork, framework, wood panelling, furniture, packaging, and various wood products. It also works with suppliers in these sectors. Its 350 experts work in 25,000 m² of laboratories located in Champs-sur-Marne (part of the sustainable city cluster), Bordeaux, Grenoble, Cestas, Charrey-sur-Saône, Nantes, and Limoges, where they carry out research, innovation, testing, certification, consultancy, training, and standardization missions. It is one of the three largest forest and wood technology centres in the world. FBCA values scientific excellence and human relations.

