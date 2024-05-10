Building with 100 social and affordable housing units for independent seniors to be built in Montréal thanks to an innovative partnership

MONTRÉAL, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec, in collaboration with Mission Unitaînés and the City of Montréal, have announced the construction of a 100-unit social and affordable housing building for independent seniors over the next two years. The funding for these units stems from the recent Canada–Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF).

The six-storey building to be constructed in Montréal's borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve represents a government investment of $23.5 million, in addition to a contribution from the City of Montréal, which is providing the land and a financial contribution. A philanthropic donation by Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors of Mission Unitaînés, will round out the funding package. The work should be finished by spring 2026. Once construction is finished, the Office municipal d'habitation de Montréal will manage and maintain the building using a $500,000 contingency fund provided by Mission Unitaînés. It will also select the building's residents.

The building will include 100 units, with rents varying based on unit size. Equipped with two elevators, sprinklers and a scooter parking area, it will also include a multi-purpose common room, an outdoor patio and landscaping to foster socialization among residents. The monthly rent payment will be set at about $595 for a studio apartment and $900 for a two-bedroom unit.

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister Responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec and Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, and Karine Boivin-Roy, Government Assistant for the Minister of Employment and the Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region and Member of the National Assembly for Anjou–Louis-Riel, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, made the announcement. Joining them were Benoit Dorais, City of Montréal's Executive Committee Vice-Chair, head of Housing, Real Estate Strategy and Legal Affairs, and Caroline Sauriol, President and CEO of Mission Unitaînés.

Innovative multi-party partnership

A total investment of $235 million by the federal and provincial governments will fund the construction of ten 100-unit buildings in ten cities across Quebec, including Montréal.

The government funding is tied to the $900 million in federal funding provided to Quebec through the Canada–Quebec agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund and the new $900 million in funding announced by Quebec in its fall 2023 economic update.

The municipality involved in a construction project is providing a significant contribution, either in kind or in the form of a grant. This includes the transfer of land ready to build on, a three-year tax holiday starting on the transfer date of the land with the building, a building permit (or equivalent grants) and utility connections.

The charitable organization Mission Unitaînés will be responsible for designing and constructing the ten buildings. At completion, the organization will provide the municipality, or a non-profit organization designated by the municipality—in Montréal's case, the Office municipal d'habitation de Montréal—with a building ready for commissioning for a nominal fee and no mortgage. In addition, each building will have a $500,000 reserve fund from a philanthropic donation by Luc Maurice. Other partners will complement the funding with philanthropic contributions to enhance the residents' quality of life.

Thanks in particular to economies of scale and the partners' expertise, this new model has the advantage of creating 1,000 units in several Quebec regions at a lower cost than the units the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) is currently developing. It also ensures that the buildings will be debt-free.

Quotes:

"The implementation of the Housing Accelerator Fund in Quebec paves the way for innovative solutions. The partnership between Mission Unitaînés and the municipalities, supported by funding from the governments of Canada and Quebec, will allow more housing units to be built, more rapidly, to provide appropriate housing to thousands of low- and moderate-income seniors."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I've often said that we need to innovate to build more and better housing, especially given the current housing crisis. This collaboration with Mission Unitaînés is proof that our government is taking concrete action, together with our federal partner and the municipalities, to better house seniors in Quebec. I'm excited by this project, which mobilizes stakeholder expertise to very quickly build quality affordable housing. We are determined to deliver results through this partnership."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Through partnership projects like this one with Mission Unitaînés, we are innovating to improve the life of our communities. With the construction of 100 new units in Montréal, we are providing hundreds of seniors with a safe, welcoming and affordable place to call home where they can age better. Together, we're building a future where everyone can thrive. Our commitment to Quebecers is demonstrated in concrete actions that make a real difference."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister Responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec and Member of Parliament for Hochelaga

"Building more quality, affordable housing that meets the needs of those who built today's Quebec is a mission our government is committed to every day. The Unitaînés project is much more than just a building — it is a warm, modern community environment where our seniors can live with dignity and comfort. Many Montréal residents will now enjoy a home where they will feel fulfilled, energized and supported. I'm thrilled with this wonderful news for the residents and seniors of our beautiful city!"

Karine Boivin Roy, Government Assistant for the Minister of Employment and the Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region and Member of the National Assembly for Anjou–Louis-Riel

"To address the affordability crisis affecting all cities in Quebec, we must act on several fronts. I would like to thank Mr. Maurice and Mission Unitaînés for their commitment to housing for seniors. With their support, 100 affordable housing units will soon be built to accommodate Montréalers aged 65 and over so they can continue living in their neighbourhood. These units will meet their needs and protect them from rent increases and eviction over the long term. This concrete project will help preserve the diversity of our neighbourhoods."

Benoit Dorais, City of Montréal's Executive Committee Vice-Chair, head of Housing, Real Estate Strategy and Legal Affairs

"With the housing shortage and the difficulty in getting new housing projects off the ground, we need to find concrete solutions and support initiatives that help accelerate housing starts. That is exactly what Mission Unitaînés does. It has proposed an innovative partnership model, and the Montréal Metropolitan Community is participating through the Fonds du logement social métropolitain. This project fits with our objectives of inclusive densification that meets the needs of low- and moderate-income senior households."

Guillaume Tremblay, Chair of the Montréal Metropolitan Community's Commission de l'habitation et de la cohésion sociale and Mayor of Mascouche

"The construction of social housing is an integral part of the solution to the housing crisis. Every social housing project that adds units quickly is good news for the most vulnerable households. That's why I'm delighted with the construction of this 100-unit social housing project that will meet the needs of households in Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. They will be able to find affordable housing in a safe, pleasant environment."

Pierre Lessard-Blais, Mayor of the Borough of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

"The Office municipal d'habitation de Montréal is proud to be a partner in this innovative rental construction project that meets the needs of our seniors and once again demonstrates our commitment to low-income seniors. The Office municipal d'habitation de Montréal already has proven expertise in managing social and affordable housing, particularly with Les Résidences EnHarmonie, its network of seniors' residences. A big thank you to Mission Unitaînés for enabling us to increase the supply of affordable housing for seniors in Montréal. We're already looking forward to welcoming the tenants who will benefit from the positive impact of this project."

Christian Champagne, Chair of the Board, Office municipal d'habitation de Montréal

"This meaningful project is in line with the mission I've set myself to help people in our society age better, so that they feel safer, freer, happier and less isolated. Twenty-five years of working hard to build and develop housing for seniors has given me a good understanding of their needs and solid expertise in the design, construction and management of state-of-the-art seniors' residences. Now I want to put this expertise to work for our less affluent seniors. I'm also very grateful to those who have helped make this wonderful challenge a reality so quickly."

Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors, Mission Unitaînés

Seniors who settle in these units and are eligible may benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ)'s Rent Supplement Program, which would ensure that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the municipality where the project is located (10%).

The financial model was designed to provide long-term housing units whose rent is equivalent to 25% of residents' income. Rent has been set at an average of $595 per month for a one-bedroom unit including heating, electricity and Wi-Fi. Rent increases will be limited by agreements with the SHQ to make sure units remain affordable in the years to come.

