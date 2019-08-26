Building stronger communities across British Columbia with the federal Gas Tax Fund Français

Aug 26, 2019, 12:00 ET

Doubling of the federal Gas Tax Fund delivers a boost in B.C. for 190 recipients 

VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Modern public infrastructure is key to promoting economic growth, strengthening the middle class and developing healthy, sustainable communities. That is why the Government of Canada is renewing its commitment to local governments through the federal Gas Tax Fund and delivering much needed support for their local priorities. 

British Columbia has received the first of two $140.2 million annual installments of the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF), along with a top-up of $278.6 million, made available through Budget 2019. This top-up doubles the amount of money for B.C. communities, based on their allocations for 2018-19, enabling them to carry out infrastructure projects that support the well-being of their residents.  

The federal GTF is a long-term, indexed source of funding that supports a diverse range of local infrastructure projects across the province each year. For example, the City of Kimberley used Gas Tax funding to reconstruct Gerry Sorensen Way, the major connector between the resort municipality's downtown core and the local ski areas. The Village of Granisle has achieved carbon neutral status by installing a Bioenergy District Heating system. In the Cariboo Regional District, residents are benefitting from an upgraded and expanded aquatic centre at Sam Ketcham Pool.

This predictable funding, enhanced by a doubling of the 2018-19 GTF allocations, as announced in Budget 2019, is allowing communities to plan for current and future infrastructure priorities, so they can build the resilient infrastructure of the 21st century that residents deserve, and help ensure that B.C. remains among the best places in the world to live.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is proud to deliver this stable, predictable long-term funding that communities rely on to develop their public infrastructure. By working with other orders of government, we are making significant progress and delivering concrete results for all Canadians. From improving roads, water services and energy efficiency, to enhancing recreation and tourism centres, the federal Gas Tax Fund is helping keep families safe, promote economic development and improve people's quality of life across the country."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in local infrastructure helps deliver the services people count on and build strong, connected communities right across British Columbia. We are grateful to the Government of Canada for investing in communities in a way that works for them, by delivering stable funding that helps get important projects off the ground."

Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Communities throughout BC are eagerly awaiting this year's federal Gas Tax transfer. The funding increase provided by the one-time top-up will help to accelerate the upgrade, expansion and construction of locally prioritized infrastructure. Local governments across the province are appreciative of the federal government's continued commitment to the Gas Tax program."

Councillor Arjun Singh, President of the Union of BC Municipalities

Quick Facts

  • The federal Gas Tax Fund delivers over $2 billion every year to over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years the funding has supported approximately 4,000 projects each year.
  • To help address the short-term infrastructure priorities of local governments, Budget 2019 includes a top-up of $2.2 billion to the federal Gas Tax Fund.
  • The federal Gas Tax Fund is flexible in allowing communities to apply funding to their most pressing local needs. Communities can invest across 18 different project categories, including recreation, water systems and roads. They can also use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.
  • Through its Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
  • The plan includes more than $92 billion for funding such as the Gas Tax Fund and more than $95 billion in new funding for infrastructure programs.
  • To date, more than 48,000 projects have been approved under the plan and the majority of these projects are either underway, or already completed.

Related product

2019‒2020 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations in British Columbia by community:

Backgrounder

British Columbia's 2019‒20 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada has delivered the first of two $140.2 million federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) installments to British Columbia for the 2019-20 fiscal year. 

In addition to the regular installments, B.C. communities will benefit this year from a top-up to their funding, as announced in Budget 2019. This top-up will accelerate progress and maximize every opportunity to ensure that Canadians in every community across the country continue to see real and timely results in the renewal of public infrastructure.

The GTF will provide British Columbia with a total of $559 million this fiscal year for local infrastructure projects and will be allocated to the Greater Vancouver Regional Fund ($278 million), the Strategic Priorities Fund ($61 million) and the Community Works Fund ($219.5 million).

The following table indicates the 2019-20 federal GTF allocations and Budget 2019 top-up amount for B.C's Community Works Fund recipients.1

Ultimate Recipient

Allocation 2019-20 ($)

Budget 2019 top-up ($)

100 Mile House

138,469

138,460

Abbotsford

6,006,957

5,953,806

Alberni-Clayoquot

461,491

488,809

Alert Bay

75,709

74,788

Anmore

61,738

61,694

Armstrong

270,389

267,880

Ashcroft

120,706

127,060

Barriere

127,230

133,467

Belcarra

57,049

57,147

Bowen Island

66,137

65,808

Bulkley-Nechako

857,755

922,803

Burnaby

751,611

756,065

Burns Lake

130,009

144,778

Cache Creek

95,661

101,078

Campbell River

1,426,854

1,433,106

Canal Flats

83,243

86,718

Capital

1,123,994

1,148,063

Cariboo

1,703,447

1,797,020

Castlegar

393,511

400,482

Central Coast

194,832

196,785

Central Kootenay

1,355,843

1,396,608

Central Okanagan

749,534

705,850

Central Saanich

762,878

759,271

Chase

151,350

165,369

Chetwynd

160,484

171,555

Chilliwack

3,582,018

3,498,795

Clearwater

152,949

158,122

Clinton

82,107

83,227

Coldstream

503,332

510,858

Columbia Shuswap

895,976

926,691

Colwood

764,772

766,208

Comox Valley

1,029,453

1,045,507

Comox

645,606

657,246

Coquitlam

471,912

452,217

Courtenay

1,132,665

1,119,960

Cowichan Valley

1,627,385

1,632,472

Cranbrook

898,965

908,752

Creston

280,365

289,575

Cumberland

213,100

205,269

Dawson Creek

567,734

566,930

Delta

361,058

368,711

Duncan

263,233

273,050

East Kootenay

736,317

734,218

Elkford

160,316

166,606

Enderby

179,889

184,678

Esquimalt

798,278

771,334

Fernie

293,624

263,152

Fort St. James

122,390

129,843

Fort St. John

903,511

884,891

Fraser Lake

96,713

106,690

Fraser Valley

821,219

790,069

Fraser-Fort George

692,919

708,722

Fruitvale

135,944

144,204

Gibsons

248,964

251,178

Gold River

106,142

111,108

Golden

211,206

218,657

Grand Forks

225,560

231,206

Granisle

67,879

68,513

Greenwood

83,117

86,409

Harrison Hot Springs

116,918

119,990

Hazelton

68,300

67,055

Highlands

148,782

148,799

Hope

315,302

318,870

Houston

181,110

194,178

Hudson's Hope

97,849

97,985

Invermere

197,863

185,694

Jumbo

55,125

55,125

Kamloops

3,855,286

3,840,882

Kaslo

95,871

100,460

Kelowna

5,416,939

5,238,658

Kent

310,504

305,394

Keremeos

118,349

113,892

Kimberley

367,666

349,049

Kitimat

397,384

423,414

Kitimat-Stikine

741,200

766,959

Kootenay Boundary

478,160

487,616

Ladysmith

414,642

405,121

Lake Country

599,052

572,453

Lake Cowichan

190,917

186,534

Langford

1,542,778

1,346,590

Langley (City)

132,591

133,883

Langley (Township)

406,084

382,258

Lantzville

206,870

214,238

Lillooet

150,887

157,725

Lions Bay

59,117

59,264

Logan Lake

139,016

146,722

Lumby

132,282

131,611

Lytton

65,606

65,199

Mackenzie

211,459

210,085

Maple Ridge

301,264

293,940

Masset

88,505

94,185

McBride

81,054

81,018

Merritt

355,627

369,419

Metchosin

253,299

267,350

Metro Vancouver

130,491

121,473

Midway

82,443

84,906

Mission

1,689,725

1,664,640

Montrose

97,050

100,636

Mount Waddington

198,789

220,513

Nakusp

122,684

124,453

Nanaimo (City)

3,864,715

3,758,343

Nanaimo (Regional District)

1,744,404

1,756,237

Nelson

500,133

507,146

New Denver

75,035

77,395

New Hazelton

79,539

84,553

New Westminster

267,570

262,300

North Coast Regional District

203,250

210,924

North Cowichan

1,304,279

1,327,987

North Okanagan

836,288

859,794

North Saanich

528,630

545,102

North Vancouver (City)

213,415

206,468

North Vancouver (District)

312,273

320,192

Northern Rockies

282,133

301,594

Oak Bay

816,757

851,133

Okanagan-Similkameen

1,035,977

1,065,302

Oliver

262,560

268,278

Osoyoos

269,168

269,206

Parksville

581,878

584,339

Peace River

1,016,657

996,019

Peachland

283,606

284,892

Pemberton

163,473

159,801

Penticton

1,476,229

1,507,824

Pitt Meadows

110,702

110,819

Port Alberni

799,246

839,115

Port Alice

83,075

90,695

Port Clements, Village of

66,995

71,827

Port Coquitlam

230,513

232,048

Port Edward

74,782

79,162

Port Hardy

229,054

232,222

Port McNeill

153,496

165,811

Port Moody

155,522

158,672

Pouce Coupe

88,463

87,734

Powell River (City)

608,943

636,832

Prince George

3,170,138

3,235,359

Prince Rupert

569,502

607,802

Princeton

174,206

175,487

qathet (Regional District)

345,230

352,010

Qualicum Beach

431,563

438,968

Queen Charlotte

90,988

96,836

Quesnel

470,962

497,293

Radium Hot Springs

87,789

89,457

Revelstoke

372,801

372,424

Richmond

648,536

653,241

Rossland

212,090

212,250

Saanich

4,859,964

4,904,613

Salmo

103,153

105,453

Salmon Arm

800,425

826,787

Sayward

68,216

69,132

Sechelt Indian Government District

84,253

91,313

Sechelt

485,148

465,656

Sicamous

157,369

162,983

Sidney

546,435

549,035

Silverton

63,333

63,741

Slocan

66,574

68,204

Smithers

282,470

293,905

Sooke

602,377

560,390

Spallumcheen

270,052

278,485

Sparwood

214,405

217,155

Squamish

876,445

813,266

Squamish-Lillooet

326,625

342,245

Stewart

72,004

76,953

Strathcona

484,685

498,795

Summerland

544,036

553,542

Sun Peaks

81,054

71,518

Sunshine Coast

664,548

677,881

Surrey

1,604,828

1,525,508

Tahsis

65,564

69,088

Taylor

116,960

115,792

Telkwa

110,982

114,776

Terrace

545,214

562,644

Thompson-Nicola

1,019,098

1,076,128

Tofino

136,449

138,018

Trail

379,620

394,517

Tumbler Ridge

138,764

174,869

Ucluelet

127,399

127,015

Valemount

98,102

100,195

Vancouver

1,944,757

1,950,218

Vanderhoof

241,976

253,078

Vernon

1,743,730

1,742,097

Victoria

3,666,373

3,590,746

View Royal

493,230

469,633

Warfield

125,841

130,241

Wells

64,259

65,951

West Kelowna

1,429,674

1,420,115

West Vancouver

182,219

189,191

Whistler

554,096

489,207

White Rock

114,829

115,853

Williams Lake

507,752

533,746

Zeballos

59,629

60,648

Other B.C. Gas Tax Fund Streams:

Ultimate Recipient

Allocation 2019-20 ($)

Budget 2019 top-up ($)

Greater Vancouver Regional Fund (TransLink)

140,057,850

138,020,414

Strategic Priorities Fund

30,642,120

30,725,432

1 

Amounts exclude administrative costs.

Associated links

Budget 2019, Investing in the Middle Class: https://www.budget.gc.ca/2019/home-accueil-en.html

Investing in Canada, Canada's long-term infrastructure plan: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/bc-eng.html

The federal Gas Tax Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gtf-fte-eng.html

The federal Gas Tax Fund in British Columbia: https://www.ubcm.ca/EN/main/funding/renewed-gas-tax-agreement.html

