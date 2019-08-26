Building stronger communities across British Columbia with the federal Gas Tax Fund

Doubling of the federal Gas Tax Fund delivers a boost in B.C. for 190 recipients

VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Modern public infrastructure is key to promoting economic growth, strengthening the middle class and developing healthy, sustainable communities. That is why the Government of Canada is renewing its commitment to local governments through the federal Gas Tax Fund and delivering much needed support for their local priorities.

British Columbia has received the first of two $140.2 million annual installments of the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF), along with a top-up of $278.6 million, made available through Budget 2019. This top-up doubles the amount of money for B.C. communities, based on their allocations for 2018-19, enabling them to carry out infrastructure projects that support the well-being of their residents.

The federal GTF is a long-term, indexed source of funding that supports a diverse range of local infrastructure projects across the province each year. For example, the City of Kimberley used Gas Tax funding to reconstruct Gerry Sorensen Way, the major connector between the resort municipality's downtown core and the local ski areas. The Village of Granisle has achieved carbon neutral status by installing a Bioenergy District Heating system. In the Cariboo Regional District, residents are benefitting from an upgraded and expanded aquatic centre at Sam Ketcham Pool.

This predictable funding, enhanced by a doubling of the 2018-19 GTF allocations, as announced in Budget 2019, is allowing communities to plan for current and future infrastructure priorities, so they can build the resilient infrastructure of the 21st century that residents deserve, and help ensure that B.C. remains among the best places in the world to live.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is proud to deliver this stable, predictable long-term funding that communities rely on to develop their public infrastructure. By working with other orders of government, we are making significant progress and delivering concrete results for all Canadians. From improving roads, water services and energy efficiency, to enhancing recreation and tourism centres, the federal Gas Tax Fund is helping keep families safe, promote economic development and improve people's quality of life across the country."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in local infrastructure helps deliver the services people count on and build strong, connected communities right across British Columbia. We are grateful to the Government of Canada for investing in communities in a way that works for them, by delivering stable funding that helps get important projects off the ground."

Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Communities throughout BC are eagerly awaiting this year's federal Gas Tax transfer. The funding increase provided by the one-time top-up will help to accelerate the upgrade, expansion and construction of locally prioritized infrastructure. Local governments across the province are appreciative of the federal government's continued commitment to the Gas Tax program."

Councillor Arjun Singh, President of the Union of BC Municipalities

Quick Facts

The federal Gas Tax Fund delivers over $2 billion every year to over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years the funding has supported approximately 4,000 projects each year.

To help address the short-term infrastructure priorities of local governments, Budget 2019 includes a top-up of $2.2 billion to the federal Gas Tax Fund.

to the federal Gas Tax Fund. The federal Gas Tax Fund is flexible in allowing communities to apply funding to their most pressing local needs. Communities can invest across 18 different project categories, including recreation, water systems and roads. They can also use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

Through its Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

The plan includes more than $92 billion for funding such as the Gas Tax Fund and more than $95 billion in new funding for infrastructure programs.

for funding such as the Gas Tax Fund and more than in new funding for infrastructure programs. To date, more than 48,000 projects have been approved under the plan and the majority of these projects are either underway, or already completed.

Related product

2019‒2020 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations in British Columbia by community:

Backgrounder

British Columbia's 2019‒20 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada has delivered the first of two $140.2 million federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) installments to British Columbia for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

In addition to the regular installments, B.C. communities will benefit this year from a top-up to their funding, as announced in Budget 2019. This top-up will accelerate progress and maximize every opportunity to ensure that Canadians in every community across the country continue to see real and timely results in the renewal of public infrastructure.

The GTF will provide British Columbia with a total of $559 million this fiscal year for local infrastructure projects and will be allocated to the Greater Vancouver Regional Fund ($278 million), the Strategic Priorities Fund ($61 million) and the Community Works Fund ($219.5 million).

The following table indicates the 2019-20 federal GTF allocations and Budget 2019 top-up amount for B.C's Community Works Fund recipients.1

Ultimate Recipient Allocation 2019-20 ($) Budget 2019 top-up ($) 100 Mile House 138,469 138,460 Abbotsford 6,006,957 5,953,806 Alberni-Clayoquot 461,491 488,809 Alert Bay 75,709 74,788 Anmore 61,738 61,694 Armstrong 270,389 267,880 Ashcroft 120,706 127,060 Barriere 127,230 133,467 Belcarra 57,049 57,147 Bowen Island 66,137 65,808 Bulkley-Nechako 857,755 922,803 Burnaby 751,611 756,065 Burns Lake 130,009 144,778 Cache Creek 95,661 101,078 Campbell River 1,426,854 1,433,106 Canal Flats 83,243 86,718 Capital 1,123,994 1,148,063 Cariboo 1,703,447 1,797,020 Castlegar 393,511 400,482 Central Coast 194,832 196,785 Central Kootenay 1,355,843 1,396,608 Central Okanagan 749,534 705,850 Central Saanich 762,878 759,271 Chase 151,350 165,369 Chetwynd 160,484 171,555 Chilliwack 3,582,018 3,498,795 Clearwater 152,949 158,122 Clinton 82,107 83,227 Coldstream 503,332 510,858 Columbia Shuswap 895,976 926,691 Colwood 764,772 766,208 Comox Valley 1,029,453 1,045,507 Comox 645,606 657,246 Coquitlam 471,912 452,217 Courtenay 1,132,665 1,119,960 Cowichan Valley 1,627,385 1,632,472 Cranbrook 898,965 908,752 Creston 280,365 289,575 Cumberland 213,100 205,269 Dawson Creek 567,734 566,930 Delta 361,058 368,711 Duncan 263,233 273,050 East Kootenay 736,317 734,218 Elkford 160,316 166,606 Enderby 179,889 184,678 Esquimalt 798,278 771,334 Fernie 293,624 263,152 Fort St. James 122,390 129,843 Fort St. John 903,511 884,891 Fraser Lake 96,713 106,690 Fraser Valley 821,219 790,069 Fraser-Fort George 692,919 708,722 Fruitvale 135,944 144,204 Gibsons 248,964 251,178 Gold River 106,142 111,108 Golden 211,206 218,657 Grand Forks 225,560 231,206 Granisle 67,879 68,513 Greenwood 83,117 86,409 Harrison Hot Springs 116,918 119,990 Hazelton 68,300 67,055 Highlands 148,782 148,799 Hope 315,302 318,870 Houston 181,110 194,178 Hudson's Hope 97,849 97,985 Invermere 197,863 185,694 Jumbo 55,125 55,125 Kamloops 3,855,286 3,840,882 Kaslo 95,871 100,460 Kelowna 5,416,939 5,238,658 Kent 310,504 305,394 Keremeos 118,349 113,892 Kimberley 367,666 349,049 Kitimat 397,384 423,414 Kitimat-Stikine 741,200 766,959 Kootenay Boundary 478,160 487,616 Ladysmith 414,642 405,121 Lake Country 599,052 572,453 Lake Cowichan 190,917 186,534 Langford 1,542,778 1,346,590 Langley (City) 132,591 133,883 Langley (Township) 406,084 382,258 Lantzville 206,870 214,238 Lillooet 150,887 157,725 Lions Bay 59,117 59,264 Logan Lake 139,016 146,722 Lumby 132,282 131,611 Lytton 65,606 65,199 Mackenzie 211,459 210,085 Maple Ridge 301,264 293,940 Masset 88,505 94,185 McBride 81,054 81,018 Merritt 355,627 369,419 Metchosin 253,299 267,350 Metro Vancouver 130,491 121,473 Midway 82,443 84,906 Mission 1,689,725 1,664,640 Montrose 97,050 100,636 Mount Waddington 198,789 220,513 Nakusp 122,684 124,453 Nanaimo (City) 3,864,715 3,758,343 Nanaimo (Regional District) 1,744,404 1,756,237 Nelson 500,133 507,146 New Denver 75,035 77,395 New Hazelton 79,539 84,553 New Westminster 267,570 262,300 North Coast Regional District 203,250 210,924 North Cowichan 1,304,279 1,327,987 North Okanagan 836,288 859,794 North Saanich 528,630 545,102 North Vancouver (City) 213,415 206,468 North Vancouver (District) 312,273 320,192 Northern Rockies 282,133 301,594 Oak Bay 816,757 851,133 Okanagan-Similkameen 1,035,977 1,065,302 Oliver 262,560 268,278 Osoyoos 269,168 269,206 Parksville 581,878 584,339 Peace River 1,016,657 996,019 Peachland 283,606 284,892 Pemberton 163,473 159,801 Penticton 1,476,229 1,507,824 Pitt Meadows 110,702 110,819 Port Alberni 799,246 839,115 Port Alice 83,075 90,695 Port Clements, Village of 66,995 71,827 Port Coquitlam 230,513 232,048 Port Edward 74,782 79,162 Port Hardy 229,054 232,222 Port McNeill 153,496 165,811 Port Moody 155,522 158,672 Pouce Coupe 88,463 87,734 Powell River (City) 608,943 636,832 Prince George 3,170,138 3,235,359 Prince Rupert 569,502 607,802 Princeton 174,206 175,487 qathet (Regional District) 345,230 352,010 Qualicum Beach 431,563 438,968 Queen Charlotte 90,988 96,836 Quesnel 470,962 497,293 Radium Hot Springs 87,789 89,457 Revelstoke 372,801 372,424 Richmond 648,536 653,241 Rossland 212,090 212,250 Saanich 4,859,964 4,904,613 Salmo 103,153 105,453 Salmon Arm 800,425 826,787 Sayward 68,216 69,132 Sechelt Indian Government District 84,253 91,313 Sechelt 485,148 465,656 Sicamous 157,369 162,983 Sidney 546,435 549,035 Silverton 63,333 63,741 Slocan 66,574 68,204 Smithers 282,470 293,905 Sooke 602,377 560,390 Spallumcheen 270,052 278,485 Sparwood 214,405 217,155 Squamish 876,445 813,266 Squamish-Lillooet 326,625 342,245 Stewart 72,004 76,953 Strathcona 484,685 498,795 Summerland 544,036 553,542 Sun Peaks 81,054 71,518 Sunshine Coast 664,548 677,881 Surrey 1,604,828 1,525,508 Tahsis 65,564 69,088 Taylor 116,960 115,792 Telkwa 110,982 114,776 Terrace 545,214 562,644 Thompson-Nicola 1,019,098 1,076,128 Tofino 136,449 138,018 Trail 379,620 394,517 Tumbler Ridge 138,764 174,869 Ucluelet 127,399 127,015 Valemount 98,102 100,195 Vancouver 1,944,757 1,950,218 Vanderhoof 241,976 253,078 Vernon 1,743,730 1,742,097 Victoria 3,666,373 3,590,746 View Royal 493,230 469,633 Warfield 125,841 130,241 Wells 64,259 65,951 West Kelowna 1,429,674 1,420,115 West Vancouver 182,219 189,191 Whistler 554,096 489,207 White Rock 114,829 115,853 Williams Lake 507,752 533,746 Zeballos 59,629 60,648

Other B.C. Gas Tax Fund Streams:

Ultimate Recipient Allocation 2019-20 ($) Budget 2019 top-up ($) Greater Vancouver Regional Fund (TransLink) 140,057,850 138,020,414 Strategic Priorities Fund 30,642,120 30,725,432

1 Amounts exclude administrative costs.

Associated links

Budget 2019, Investing in the Middle Class: https://www.budget.gc.ca/2019/home-accueil-en.html

Investing in Canada, Canada's long-term infrastructure plan: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/bc-eng.html

The federal Gas Tax Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gtf-fte-eng.html

The federal Gas Tax Fund in British Columbia: https://www.ubcm.ca/EN/main/funding/renewed-gas-tax-agreement.html

