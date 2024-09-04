UXBRIDGE, ON, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The trail system in Uxbridge will be revitalized and expanded following a combined investment of $260,000 from the federal government and the Township of Uxbridge through the Active Transportation Fund.

Announced by Member of Parliament Jennifer O'Connell and Mayor Dave Barton, the project will help to improve affordable and sustainable transportation options for residents.

This project involves work at three locations: Harold Bell Memorial Park, Toronto Street South, and the Pond Street Connection.

Access to Harold Bell Memorial Park, including its playground and sports facilities, will be safer following the construction of approximately 300 metres of sidewalk adjacent to Goodwood Road and a 300-metre pathway from the road to the park.

A multi-use pathway roughly 700 metres in length will also be built on Toronto Street South. It will create a safer link between the downtown core and the Township's main commercial area, and solve current safety issues requiring cyclists and pedestrians to use the shoulder of the busiest street in Uxbridge.

Finally, a 110-metre section of sidewalk on the Pond Street Connection will be built to improve safety and accessibility, and to support its use as an all-season trail. This will also connect Elgin Park with the downtown area.

Quotes

"Active transportation networks provide vital connections in and between communities while promoting the well-being of individuals. We are excited to invest in the rehabilitation and construction of sidewalks and paths in Uxbridge. Active transportation reduces carbon emissions and supports safe and healthy transportation options for residents."

Jennifer O'Connell, Member of Parliament for Pickering—Uxbridge, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This contribution brings significant benefits to our entire community. Thank you to Housing, Infrastructure and Communities of Canada, along with the federal government, for their support. With this funding, Uxbridge residents can now travel to and from our amenities and recreational spaces more easily and safely. This contribution makes once impassable or impractical travel routes more accessible, and residents no longer have to worry about walking or biking on unpaved shoulders of busy streets. Not only will the funding for these improvements provide additional safety, but it will also help to enhance physical and mental health, foster social connections, and reduce healthcare costs. This contribution does so much for our community, so once again, thank you."

His Worship Dave Barton, Mayor of the Township of Uxbridge

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $104,000 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Township of Uxbridge is contributing $156,000 .

is contributing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable, healthy, active, and sustainable travel options.

Investing in active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, such as creating employment opportunities, strengthening the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, ensuring everyone has equal access to services and opportunities, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding, beginning in 2026-27, to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding, beginning in 2026-27, to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF will support transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding.

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities (HICC) is currently accepting Expression of Interest submissions for Metro-Region Agreements and Baseline Funding. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

