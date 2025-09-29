HAMILTON, ON, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing challenges requires immediate action to bring down costs and to provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing.

Today, the federal government and the City of Hamilton, celebrated the groundbreaking of 40 new housing units dedicated to supporting Indigenous people exiting homelessness in Hamilton.

The announcement was made by Aslam Rana, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Centre, alongside Tammy Hwang, Deputy Mayor of the City of Hamilton.

Located at 204 Gage Avenue North, this new 40-unit supportive housing project will be managed by Sacajawea Non-Profit Housing Inc. With a supermarket across the street and direct access to Hamilton's busiest bus route, residents will benefit from convenient access to food, transit, and Indigenous cultural support services, helping them stay connected to their families and community.

The project received over $12.2 million in federal funding, including over $10.4 million through the Affordable Housing Fund and over $1.8 million through Reaching Home.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working hand-in-hand with the non-profit sector to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and speed not seen since the Second World War.

"Our Government is committed to providing communities the support they need to build capacity to develop local solutions to homelessness. Access to adequate, affordable housing is the foundation for socio-economic success. It supports better education and health outcomes, better employment prospects and better community engagement and cohesion, not to mention economic growth and financial security." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Our Government is investing in affordable housing here in Hamilton and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most. In partnership with community organizations, we are providing dedicated support for Indigenous Peoples exiting homelessness and those in need of safe, affordable housing. This investment reflects our ongoing commitment to Truth and Reconciliation, recognizing the unique challenges faced by Indigenous communities and the importance of culturally appropriate housing solutions."– Aslam Rana, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Centre

"This project is about more than building housing, it's about creating dignity, security, and community for Indigenous Hamiltonians experiencing homelessness. With the leadership of Sacajawea, the dedication of our City's Housing Secretariat and staff, and the partnership of federal and provincial governments, we're making real progress. Together, we are building safe, affordable homes that keep people connected to their families, their culture, and their community" – Andrea Horwath, Mayor of the City of Hamilton

"Sacajawea is proud to take a leading role in addressing the housing crisis facing Indigenous members of our Hamilton community. We know that life experiences can lead to exclusion and sometimes homelessness. Today we are celebrating not only new affordable homes, but the beginning of a space built with intention, compassion, and cultural integrity. Homes where individuals can feel safe, seen, and supported. Homes where healing is not only possible but prioritized. We take this responsibility seriously and appreciate our allies and partners who help us turn dreams into reality." – Miranda Rappazzo, Executive Director Sacajawea Non-Profit Housing Inc

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of June 2025, the federal government has committed $69.62 billion to support the creation of over 170,700 units and the repair of over 322,300 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of June 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $12.91 billion to support the creation of over 50,300 units and the repair of over 174,600 units through the Affordable Housing Fund.

was launched in April 2019 as part of the National Housing Strategy. The program supports the prevention and reduction of homelessness, including chronic homelessness. The Government of Canada works with communities to develop and deliver projects to address community priorities with clear outcomes. Funding provided for 204 Gage Avenue North is as follows: $10.4 million from the federal government through the Affordable Housing Fund $1.8 million from the federal government through Reaching Home $200,000 through City of Hamilton direct municipal funding, $1.3 million in fees and charges exemptions, and $1 million from the Housing Accelerator Fund allocated by the City of Hamilton.



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

