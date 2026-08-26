Building Canada strong from playground to podium -- Government of Canada makes major investment in Bolton, Ontario

BOLTON, ON, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Government of Canada is Building Canada Strong through sport. From playground to podium, we are investing in communities, supporting athletes and uniting Canadians, because sport is the ultimate nation builder.

Today, through the Build Communities Strong Fund, the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport) and the Honourable Ruby Sahota, Secretary of State (Combatting Crime) announced a federal investment of $11 million in the Bolton High Performance Athletics Centre.

The project will create a new indoor athletics training hub that will support athletes in their pursuit of excellence. The facility will include multi-event training and competition space, as well as key athlete support spaces including a weight room, change rooms, classrooms and equipment storage.

Once complete, the facility will advance performance, participation and hosting. It will give athletes access to high-quality training infrastructure and stronger development pathways, while expanding community programming and supporting the next generation

Today's announcement builds on the Government of Canada's $1 billion investment to support Canadian athletes, strengthen sport infrastructure, increase participation and ensure Canada continues to host world-class sporting events. A country that comes together through sport is a country united.

Quotes

"Sport has the power to shape lives and connect people in ways that very few things can. The Bolton High Performance Athletics Centre will create more opportunities for Canadians to play, train, and proudly wear the maple leaf on the world stage. By investing in this project, the Government of Canada is strengthening athlete performance, expanding access to sport and creating more local hosting opportunities. We're building Canada Strong, from playground to podium."

The Honourable Adam Van Koeverden, Secretary of State Sport and Member of Parliament for Burlington North – Milton West

"The Build Communities Strong Fund is building the infrastructure that Canadians rely on every day. Today's investment will help build the foundation our athletes need to reach their full potential. This world class facility will bring expert coaching, sports science all under one roof, will reduce barriers to participation and sustain long-term regional sport."

The Honourable Ruby Sahota, Secretary of State Combatting Crime and Member of Parliament for Brampton North – Caledon

"On behalf of Athletics Canada, I want to thank the Government of Canada for its significant investment in the Bolton High Performance Athletics Centre through the Build Communities Strong Fund. Quality and access to facilities are cornerstones of the continued growth and success of sport in Canada. Athletics is truly a foundational sport, from playground to the podium, developing the fundamental skills that underpin so many other sports. Investments in facilities like this create a lasting legacy, providing community participants, local track and field clubs, developing athletes and Canada's high performance athletes with the environments they need to participate, train and pursue excellence. This investment will strengthen athletics in the region and across the country for generations to come."

Mathieu Gentès, Chief Executive Officer, Athletics Canada

"The Bolton High Performance Athletics Centre is a true testament to what partnerships and community can accomplish. More than two years of planning and fundraising are culminating in the creation of a special Athletics and community hub. This facility will change the landscape for track and field in Canada for generations. By Investing in this project, the Gov't of Canada recognizes the need and helps pave the 'pathway to the podium'."

Doug Wood, Vice-President, Construction Operations

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $11 million in this project through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund and Bolton Athletics is contributing $6 million.

The Build Communities Strong Fund, is a $51 billion Government of Canada initiative supporting infrastructure projects across the country that advance economic prosperity, housing, sport and recreation, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation.

Starting in 2026-27, the Build Communities Strong Fund will deliver funding through three major streams: A Provincial and Territorial stream, which provides $17.2 billion over 10 years, including $5 billion in health infrastructure funding over three years; A Direct Delivery stream, which provides $6 billion over 10 years, including $1 billion over 4 years as part of a Local Impact Stream that is being delivered by Canada's Regional Development Agencies to support community infrastructure projects with local impact; and, A Community stream (formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund), which provides $27.8 billion over 10 years and, indexed at 2% to deliver $3 billion per year ongoing.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. The fund will also boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade.

Under the Direct Delivery stream, at least 10% of the funding will go towards investments in Indigenous communities.

Project funding is subject to the signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling requirements, including those related to consultation with Indigenous peoples and environmental assessment obligations, if applicable.

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Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Bahoz Dara Aziz, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Caroline Sharp, National Teams Communications Specialist, 613 323 5605, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]