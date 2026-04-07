BRIDGEWATER, NS, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Building a strong Canada starts with investing in the infrastructure that makes it possible to increase housing supply and empower communities. In Budget 2025, the Government of Canada announced the Build Communities Strong Fund, a key initiative to build the infrastructure that Canadians rely on every day.

This fund will speed up the construction of the hospitals, recreation centres, universities, and colleges that serve our communities; the bridges that move our goods; and, the water and transit systems that keep our towns and cities running.

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, officially launched the Build Communities Strong Fund. This new fund will provide $51 billion over 10 years through three major streams to support a wide range of infrastructure projects that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation across the country.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. Combined with provincial matching, the projects through the fund will support an average of 42,000 jobs per year. The fund will also boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade. That means approximately $12 billion in infrastructure investments every year for the next eight years – nearly double the previous eight years.

To mark the launch, the Government of Canada announced the first projects to be funded through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund. Across the country, 13 projects are receiving funding through the Build Communities Strong Fund this week, totalling $300 million in federal funding and more to come in the weeks ahead. These projects will be vital for the communities they serve.

Today, Jessica Fancy, Member of Parliament for South Shore--St. Margarets, announced an investment of $948,000 to support upgrades to wastewater infrastructure in Bridgewater, Nova Scotia.

This funding will support the replacement and upgrade of sanitary sewers on Jubilee Road. The upgraded infrastructure will improve services for existing residents and allow for future residential housing construction.

When roads are congested, water systems are strained, and communities can't grow, productivity drops and costs rise. These investments will boost economic activity, create good-paying careers in the skilled trades, and give businesses and investors the confidence to build.

The right infrastructure is essential to unlocking more housing, supporting affordability, and building strong communities. The Build Communities Strong Fund is a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build the infrastructure needed to build Canada strong – today and for generations to come.

Quotes

"Building a strong Canada starts with building strong communities. With the new Build Communities Strong Fund, we are investing to build reliable infrastructure at a speed and scale not seen in generations – the roads, hospitals, schools, and water systems that support people, create jobs, and foster connected communities."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The new Build Communities Strong Fund will help support communities across Nova Scotia. By investing in wastewater infrastructure in Bridgewater, we are building our community and Canada strong together."

Jessica Fancy, Member of Parliament for South Shore--St. Margarets

"The upgrades on Jubilee Road will mean better, more reliable service for the residents and businesses already here, while also opening the door for future growth. This project will not only improve service for homes along Jubilee Road and upstream, but also make room for new development, supporting both our current community and those moving here in the years ahead."

His Worship David Mitchell, Mayor of Bridgewater

Quick Facts

Starting in 2026-27, the Build Communities Strong Fund will provide: $17.2 billion over 10 years through the Provincial and Territorial stream, which includes $5 billion in health infrastructure funding that will be provided over three years; $6 billion over 10 years through the Direct Delivery stream; and, $27.8 billion over 10 years and, indexed at 2% to deliver $3 billion per year ongoing, as planned, through the Community stream (formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund).

Under the Provincial and Territorial stream, provinces will be required to cost-match federal funding. Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding agreements.

Under the Provincial and Territorial stream, a minimum of 20% of the overall funding allocations will go towards projects in rural, northern, and Indigenous communities. Under the Direct Delivery stream, at least 10% of the funding will go towards investments in Indigenous communities.

This week, the federal government is announcing 13 projects being funded under the Direct Delivery stream. Eligible project proponents can find more information on how to send their initial expression of interest for shovel-ready projects on the Build Communities Strong Fund webpage. Project funding is subject to the signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous peoples and environmental assessment obligations.

The Buy Canadian Policy will apply to infrastructure spending under the Build Communities Strong Fund to ensure that more public dollars go into the Canadian economy – creating Canadian careers, using Canadian resources, and benefiting Canadian communities.

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Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]