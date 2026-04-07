HALIFAX, NS, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Building a strong Canada starts with investing in the infrastructure that makes it possible to increase housing supply and empower communities. In Budget 2025, the Government of Canada announced the Build Communities Strong Fund, a key initiative to build the infrastructure that Canadians rely on every day.

This fund will speed up the construction of the hospitals, recreation centres, universities, and colleges that serve our communities; the bridges that move our goods; and, the water and transit systems that keep our towns and cities running.

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, officially launched the Build Communities Strong Fund. This new fund will provide $51 billion over 10 years through three major streams to support a wide range of infrastructure projects that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation across the country.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. Combined with provincial matching, the projects through the fund will support an average of 42,000 jobs per year. The fund will also boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade. That means approximately $12 billion in infrastructure investments every year for the next eight years – nearly double the previous eight years.

To mark the launch, the Government of Canada announced the first projects to be funded through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund. Across the country, 13 projects are receiving funding through the Build Communities Strong Fund this week, totalling $300 million in federal funding and more to come in the weeks ahead. These projects will be vital for the communities they serve.

Today, the Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Halifax West, and Shannon Miedema, Member of Parliament for Halifax, announced an investment of $28 million in the Windsor Street Exchange Redevelopment Project that will increase capacity in the wastewater collection system, enabling growth.

Led by the Halifax Regional Municipality, Phase 2 of the broader Windsor Street Exchange Redevelopment Project includes Halifax Water work that will support the additional wastewater collection capacity that is needed to increase the number of housing units in the area. The project will replace a section of the existing combined sewer on Kempt Road, the scope of which includes all phases of work from predesign to design, tender, construction, and the replacement of existing sanitary and stormwater pipes with larger pipes.

When roads are congested, water systems are strained, and communities can't grow, productivity drops and costs rise. These investments will boost economic activity, create good-paying careers in the skilled trades, and give businesses and investors the confidence to build. The right infrastructure is essential to unlocking more housing, supporting affordability, and building strong communities. The Build Communities Strong Fund is a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build the infrastructure needed to build Canada strong – today and for generations to come.

Quotes

"Building a strong Canada starts with building strong communities. With the new Build Communities Strong Fund, we are investing to build reliable infrastructure at a speed and scale not seen in generations – the roads, hospitals, schools, and water systems that support people, create jobs, and foster connected communities."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Our government committed to building up Canada at a scale and pace not seen in generations – and we're doing it. Through the new Build Communities Strong Fund, Halifax will be better equipped to provide the wastewater services needed to add more housing where it's needed most. Our government continues to help build stronger communities, here in Atlantic Canada and across the country."

The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Halifax West

"In launching the Build Communities Strong Fund, we're demonstrating a commitment to the local infrastructure projects that will ensure residents see on-the-ground, tangible results. The Windsor Street Exchange is a great project to start off this fund – one that will impact residents and commuters both on- and off-peninsula, and one that will allow for the sustainable growth and development of our city."

Shannon Miedema, Member of Parliament for Halifax

"The Windsor Street Exchange is one of the most important city-building projects in our region. With work already underway on the transportation portion of this project, today's investment in wastewater infrastructure unlocks the capacity to build more housing and support our growing region. It's a strong example of what we can achieve when all orders of government come together to invest in our shared future."

His Worship Andy Fillmore. Mayor of the Halifax Regional Municipality

"This funding strengthens essential wastewater infrastructure on the Halifax Peninsula, helping us manage growth and intensification in this area while maintaining reliable service. It also helps reduce cost pressures in delivering infrastructure projects."

Kenda MacKenzie, General Manager and CEO, Halifax Water

Quick Facts

Starting in 2026-27, the Build Communities Strong Fund will provide: $17.2 billion over 10 years through the Provincial and Territorial stream, which includes $5 billion in health infrastructure funding that will be provided over three years; $6 billion over 10 years through the Direct Delivery stream; $27.8 billion over 10 years and, indexed at 2% to deliver $3 billion per year ongoing, as planned, through the Community stream (formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund).

Under the Provincial and Territorial stream, provinces will be required to cost-match federal funding. Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding agreements.

Under the Provincial and Territorial stream, a minimum of 20% of the overall funding allocations will go towards projects in rural, northern, and Indigenous communities. Under the Direct Delivery stream, at least 10% of the funding will go towards investments in Indigenous communities.

This week, the federal government is announcing 13 projects being funded under the Direct Delivery stream. Eligible project proponents can find more information on how to send their initial expression of interest for shovel-ready projects on the Build Communities Strong Fund webpage. Project funding is subject to the signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous peoples and environmental assessment obligations.

The Buy Canadian Policy will apply to infrastructure spending under the Build Communities Strong Fund to ensure that more public dollars go into the Canadian economy – creating Canadian careers, using Canadian resources, and benefiting Canadian communities.

Associated Links

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Public Affairs Office, Halifax Regional Municipality, 902.490.5940, [email protected]; Communications Department, Halifax Water, (902) 233-1157, [email protected]