VANCOUVER, BC, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Building a strong Canada starts with investing in the infrastructure that makes it possible to increase housing supply and empower communities. In Budget 2025, the Government of Canada announced the Build Communities Strong Fund, a key initiative to build the infrastructure that Canadians rely on every day.

This fund will speed up the construction of the hospitals, recreation centres, universities, and colleges that serve our communities; the bridges that move our goods; and, the water and transit systems that keep our towns and cities running.

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, officially launched the Build Communities Strong Fund. This new fund will provide $51 billion over 10 years through three major streams to support a wide range of infrastructure projects that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation across the country.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. Combined with provincial matching, the projects through the fund will support an average of 42,000 jobs per year. The fund will also boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade. That means approximately $12 billion in infrastructure investments every year for the next eight years – nearly double the previous eight years.

To mark the launch, the Government of Canada announced the first projects to be funded through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund. Across the country, 13 projects are receiving funding through the Build Communities Strong Fund this week, totalling $300 million in federal funding and more to come in the weeks ahead. These projects will be vital for the communities they serve.

Today, Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, is announcing a major investment in the Marpole Community Centre to support the construction of a modern, inclusive, zero-carbon building that meets the needs of a growing and diverse community.

With a federal investment of more than $2.16 million, the new community centre will provide a wide range of services and amenities for residents of all ages, including families with children, seniors, renters, and low-income residents. The facility will include a childcare centre, after-school care, a gymnasium, a sensory room, and versatile multi-purpose spaces for sports, arts, and cultural activities. The centre will bring people together in a safe, welcoming space and serve as the heart of the community, where everyone can learn, play, and connect.

When roads are congested, water systems are strained, and communities can't grow, productivity drops and costs rise. These investments will boost economic activity, create good-paying careers in the skilled trades, and give businesses and investors the confidence to build.

The right infrastructure is essential to unlocking more housing, supporting affordability, and building strong communities. The Build Communities Strong Fund is a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build the infrastructure needed to build Canada strong – today and for generations to come.

Quotes

"Building a strong Canada starts with building strong communities. With the new Build Communities Strong Fund, we are investing to build reliable infrastructure at a speed and scale not seen in generations – the roads, hospitals, schools, and water systems that support people, create jobs, and foster connected communities."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"This investment in the Marpole Community Centre is about more than a building – it's about building community. It's about creating a space where people of all ages can connect, grow, and thrive. Through the Building Communities Strong Fund, we're delivering what British Columbia needs today while laying the foundation for a stronger future for generations to come."

The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and Member of Parliament for Delta

"The investment in the new Marpole Community Centre reflects our commitment to building strong, connected communities and supporting families and residents in Marpole by providing access to modern, accessible spaces to gather, stay active, and connect. I have been advocating for this support for a project that will bring people together and serve as a welcoming hub for the community for years to come – and today's announcement is a testament to the work of so many who have been looking forward to this day for a very long time."

Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville

"We welcome this federal investment in the new Marpole Community Centre, which will deliver a modern, inclusive space designed to meet the needs of one of our City's growing neighbourhoods. More space for community members to gather, stay active, and access services will help create a more connected neighbourhood. We are grateful to our federal partners for their contribution and look forward to seeing this new centre take shape as a community hub for Marpole."

His Worship Ken Sim, Mayor of City of Vancouver

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $2,160,000 in this project through the Direct Delivery stream of the Building Communities Strong Fund.

Starting in 2026-27, the Build Communities Strong Fund will provide: $17.2 billion over 10 years through the Provincial and Territorial stream, which includes $5 billion in health infrastructure funding that will be provided over three years; $6 billion over 10 years through the Direct Delivery stream; and, $27.8 billion over 10 years and, indexed at 2% to deliver $3 billion per year ongoing, as planned, through the Community stream (formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund).

Under the Provincial and Territorial stream, provinces will be required to cost-match federal funding. Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding agreements.

Under the Provincial and Territorial stream, a minimum of 20% of the overall funding allocations will go towards projects in rural, northern, and Indigenous communities. Under the Direct Delivery stream, at least 10% of the funding will go towards investments in Indigenous communities.

This week, the federal government is announcing 13 projects being funded under the Direct Delivery stream. Eligible project proponents can find more information on how to send their initial expression of interest for shovel-ready projects on the Build Communities Strong Fund webpage. Project funding is subject to the signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous peoples and environmental assessment obligations.

The Buy Canadian Policy will apply to infrastructure spending under the Build Communities Strong Fund to ensure that more public dollars go into the Canadian economy – creating Canadian careers, using Canadian resources, and benefiting Canadian communities.

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Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Civic Engagement and Communications, City of Vancouver, [email protected]