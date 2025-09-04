EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing challenges requires immediate action to bring down costs. To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the federal government today announced funding of $4.5 million through the Affordable Housing Fund to help build Veterans' House Canada's new supportive housing project in Edmonton.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, alongside Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor of Edmonton.

The new building, located in the Athlone neighbourhood of Edmonton, will include 40 bachelor units meant for veterans, as well as amenities such as a fitness room, library, meditation park, community garden, and a park for service dogs.

Veterans' House Canada is a national charity with a mission to build and operate homes that provide affordable, supportive, permanent housing for homeless veterans, as well as on-site services including wrap-around transitional support programs tailored to the treatment of mental health and addiction-related challenges.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working hand-in-hand with the non-profit sector to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and speed not seen since the Second World War.

"Everyone deserves a safe, affordable place to call home — and that's especially true for those who have served our country in uniform. Right here in Edmonton, Veterans' House Canada is building housing that meets the unique needs of veterans, with supports and a sense of community. Our government is proud to support this project, which will give local veterans the stability they need and the respect they deserve." – The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

"Veterans' House Canada is thrilled to mark this major milestone of our second project, which follows on from our successful inaugural project in Ottawa, the Andy Carswell Building. The needs of homeless veterans is a national challenge to meet, and this new project in Edmonton will allow us to support them with permanent, affordable and supportive housing. They once served us and now it is our time to serve them. This project would not have been possible without financial support from all three levels of government as well as private and corporate donors. When we all work together, we can achieve results together." – Brigadier-General (Ret'd) Alan Mulawyshyn, Executive Director, Veterans' House Canada

"Alberta's veterans have given so much in service to our country, and they deserve more than just our gratitude – they deserve our support. By working together across all levels of government, with community partners and non-profits, we are building safe, affordable homes and ensuring veterans have the stability and dignity they've earned." – Jason Nixon, Alberta Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services

"We are building a city where all Edmontonians are able to access the housing and support they need in neighbourhoods they love. Providing City-owned land and construction grants is one of the most effective ways for cities to create supportive housing, which is critical for safe and inclusive communities." – Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor of Edmonton

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of March 2025 , the federal government has committed $65.84 billion to support the creation of over 166,000 units and the repair of over 322,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.





Funding provided for Veterans' House Canada is as follows: $4.5 million from the federal government through the Affordable Housing Fund $3.4 million in cost-matched bilateral funding through the Canada-Alberta Bilateral Agreement on Housing $2.6 million from the City of Edmonton $5.6 million in cash equity from Veterans' House Canada



