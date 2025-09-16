Build Canada Launches Municipal Project: Build Toronto

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Build Canada, a national mission-driven movement focused on making Canada the most prosperous country in the world, today announced the launch of a new project: Build Toronto. Build Toronto will spotlight bold ideas that support the growth and prosperity of the city, driven by entrepreneurs and civic leaders, and push Torontonians toward a greater vision for their city's future.

With Build Toronto, Build Canada is piloting a model of municipal civic engagement that could be applied in other cities. The aim is to raise awareness of policies and proposals that unlock growth, improve competitiveness, and give Canada's major cities the tools they need to succeed.

"Toronto's success is Canada's success," said Lucy Hargreaves, CEO of Build Canada. "The challenges facing Toronto — housing, infrastructure, economic competitiveness — are challenges for the entire country. If Toronto can thrive, it will raise the bar for every Canadian city."

Build Toronto will be chaired by Eric Lombardi, a civic leader known for his work on housing and urban policy through More Neighbours Toronto. Lombardi will guide the project's effort to sharpen debate and put forward bold ideas for change from the city's leading entrepreneurs.

"My hope for Build Toronto is to put forward good ideas that can shape the growth of our city," said Lombardi. "We want to raise the level of debate, bring forward ideas that cross the political spectrum, and give every mayoral candidate in 2026 — and beyond — strong proposals they can champion. This is about fueling a bigger conversation about Toronto's role in Canada's future."

Build Toronto will publish frequent memos, each focusing on a major challenge facing the city — from housing and infrastructure to governance and economic growth designed to reach policymakers, business leaders, and the wider public.

"Toronto has the assets to lead: world-class universities, diverse talent, and a tradition of openness to the world," added Build Canada Board Chair Daniel Debow. "What we've been missing is urgency and ambition. Build Toronto is about proving that Canada's biggest city can set the pace for national growth — and showing that Toronto's future is bright"

About Build Canada



Build Canada is a non-partisan, mission-driven movement focused on making Canada the most prosperous country in the world. It does this by bringing like-minded people together across the country to collaborate on bold projects: building AI and digital tools to help Canadians understand government policies and spending; creating in-person networks through meetups, dinners, and campus clubs; and publishing actionable memos on transformative policies from Canada's top thinkers and entrepreneurs.

