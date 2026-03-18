QUÉBEC CITY, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Budget 2026-2027 provides investments totalling more than $3.6 billion over six years to support Quebecers and communities with targeted action.

These amounts will be used to address priority issues, particularly support for families, homelessness, domestic violence and access to housing. They are also intended to strengthen communities, fight climate change and promote the culture that unites all Québec citizens.

Nearly $2.4 billion over five years to support Quebecers

The government is continuing the efforts undertaken in recent years to improve the standard of living for Quebecers by investing nearly $2.4 billion over five years to support families affected by the rising cost of living, address homelessness and mental health challenges, combat domestic and sexual violence, promote access to housing, and strengthen services for vulnerable individuals.

In concrete terms, more than $846 million will help families cope with the cost of living by converting 5 000 non-subsidized childcare spaces into subsidized spaces as of 2026-2027 and maintaining the cap on the school tax increase at 3% for 2026.

Initiatives totalling nearly $741 million will improve access to housing by building 1 000 affordable housing units, ensuring that the most vulnerable households have a roof over their heads, and adapting and renovating the housing stock.

More than $264 million is provided in Budget 2026-2027 to help people experiencing homelessness and better address mental health challenges. In addition, an amount of $260 million will serve to combat domestic and sexual violence, in particular by strengthening support for shelters for women who are victims of violence.

The government is also planning investments of $257 million to strengthen services for vulnerable individuals, particularly by supporting community organizations and ensuring food bank supplies.

In addition, Revenu Québec will automatically file tax returns for certain clienteles. This new approach will automate the payment of certain types of tax assistance and ensure that vulnerable individuals actually receive the support to which they are entitled.

More than $1 billion to ensure community resilience

To build resilient communities capable of anticipating and adapting to adverse climate events, Budget 2026-2027 includes initiatives totalling more than $1 billion over six years, including $445 million to support the sustainable maintenance of local and regional infrastructure, support the growth and vitality of Montréal and the regions, continue environmental protection initiatives, consolidate the improvement of public services for Indigenous people, and encourage participation in sports and recreation.

An amount of nearly $584 million over five years will be devoted to initiatives aimed at supporting adapting to and fighting against climate change, including implementation of the adaptation component of the Rénoclimat program and the enhancement of the LogisVert program.

Nearly $220 million to promote Québec culture and cultural heritage

To promote Québec culture and cultural heritage, in Budget 2026-2027, the government is providing nearly $220 million over five years, including $119 million that will be used to maintain funding for culture in schools and cultural field trips.

An amount of more than $58 million is provided to support cultural bodies, which will notably result in a modernization of Québec's library network and an increase in operating assistance for museums.

In addition, nearly $40 million will be invested over the next three years to preserve our cultural heritage by enhancing the Québec Cultural Heritage Fund, ensuring the future of the Biosphere, restoring and rehabilitating the Maison St-Pierre, located in Montréal's Centre-Sud neighbourhood, so that this heritage building can better meet the needs of community groups, and continuing the restoration and rehabilitation of Maison René-Lévesque.

Quotation:

"We are aware that many Quebecers are affected by the uncertain socioeconomic climate and that some are experiencing difficult situations. That is why, in this budget, we are choosing to invest in targeted action that meets priority needs while protecting the most vulnerable citizens. We are also taking action to promote our culture and highlight our heritage."

Eric Girard, Minister of Finance

Related link:

All the details of Budget 2026-2027: https://www.québec.ca/en-budget.

SOURCE Cabinet du ministre des Finances

Source: Amelia Benattia, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Finance, Tel.: 514 294-2806; Information: Charles-Étienne Bélisle, Media Relations Officer, Ministère des Finances, Tel.: 418 528-7382