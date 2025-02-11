Bubble Skincare, the brand that's all about good vibes, glowing skin, and dermatologist-approved formulas, is thrilled to officially land at Shoppers Drug Mart! Starting today, Canadians can easily grab their fave high-performance skincare both in-store and online, making it simpler than ever to get that healthy, radiant glow without the luxury price tag. Rooted in community and developed with dermatologists, Bubble is bringing its affordable, effective skincare to even more people across the country. Let's get bubbly, Canada!

Bubble's mission is simple: bringing high-quality, dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, and vegan skincare that's both accessible and affordable to as many people as possible. Founder Shai Eisenman originally saw a gap in the availability of effective and affordable prestige skincare, and Shoppers Drug Mart's longstanding emphasis on convenience makes them the perfect Canadian partner. This move marks a key milestone in Bubble's commitment to delivering clinically proven, community-driven skincare to a wider, more diverse audience.

"We're thrilled to bring Bubble skincare to Canadians," said Shai Eisenman, Founder of Bubble Skincare. "In just four years, we've grown from a direct-to-consumer brand to a global presence, now in over 17,000 stores across three continents. Partnering with Shoppers Drug Mart allows us to offer high-quality, accessible skincare, backed by trusted dermatological expertise, to even more people."

Shoppers Drug Mart is the perfect fit for Bubble's launch, offering a trusted platform with nationwide reach. Known for its strong reputation in health and beauty, the retailer gives Canadians easy access to Bubble's effective skincare solutions both online and in-store. This partnership allows Bubble to connect with a broader audience, delivering high-quality formulas to even more Canadians.

"At Shoppers, we are committed to offering the very best in beauty for all Canadians and we know our customers look to us to meet their diverse skincare needs," says Irene Doody VP, Category Management, Mass Beauty, Shoppers Drug Mart. "That's why we are thrilled to bring cruelty-free and dermatologist tested Bubble Skincare products to Shoppers, adding to the top global brands available in store and online. Whether you're already a beauty lover or just starting to explore, Shoppers is the destination for beauty and skincare in Canada."

With a wide selection of skincare essentials, Bubble's products are designed to be gentle yet effective, catering to all skin types and all ages. Whether you need hydration, targeted treatments, or skin barrier boosters, each product is formulated with premium ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and peptides to ensure optimal results.

Available today in Shoppers Drug Mart, the assortment includes:

First Class Oil Cleanser, $21.99

Oil Cleanser, Fresh Start Gel Cleanser, $21.99

Gel Cleanser, Soft Launch Hydrating Cream Cleanser, $21,99

Hydrating Cream Cleanser, Bounce Back Balancing Toner Mist, $16.99

Balancing Toner Mist, Water Slide Hydration Boosting Serum Hyaluronic Acid + Peptides, $22.99

Hydration Boosting Serum Hyaluronic Acid + Peptides, Day Dream Tone and Texture Serum Vitamin C + Niacinamide, $22.99

Tone and Texture Serum Vitamin C + Niacinamide, Morning Rays Brightening Eye Cream, $18.99

Brightening Eye Cream, Slam Dunk Hydrating Cream Moisturizer, $20.99

Hydrating Cream Moisturizer, Cloud Surf Water Cream Moisturizer, $20.99

Water Cream Moisturizer, Level Up Balancing Gel Moisturizer, $20.99

Balancing Gel Moisturizer, Float On Soothing Face Oil, $24.99

Soothing Face Oil, Over Night Hydrating Sleep Mask, $24.99

Get social with Bubble Skincare @bubble and shop online and in stores at Shoppers Drug Mart. For more information on Bubble Skincare, visit hellobubble.com

About Bubble Skincare

Bubble, one of the fastest-growing global skincare brands, is on a mission to offer clinically effective prestige skincare to as many people as possible. The brand does this by charging far lower prices than other prestige skincare brands and by developing their products with leading dermatologists to ensure they deliver the highest quality formulas, product experience, and effectiveness. Bubble has also cultivated an engaged community of over 70K skincare obsessives who provide input and feedback on the brand's formulations, product names, and even its vibrant packaging. As part of its commitment to their community's well-being, Bubble donates a portion of ecommerce sales to nonprofit organizations that support young adults struggling with mental health issues. Bubble products are available at Hellobubble.com and in more than 19,000 retail stores across North America, the UK, and Australia.

