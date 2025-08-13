BTL Expands EMFACE® Indications with New FDA Clearance for TMJ Dysfunction

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- BTL Industries, a global leader in medical and wellness technologies, has expanded the FDA-cleared applications of its EMFACE® platform with a new indication for the treatment of temporomandibular joint (TMJ) dysfunction.

EMFACE® is now cleared by the FDA for the relief of symptoms associated with muscle spasm, treatment of TMJ dysfunction and associated pain, muscle re-education, increased local blood flow, and the maintenance or improvement of mandibular range of motion.

Developed through years of research and engineering, EMFACE combines synchronized radiofrequency and HIFES® technology for facial muscle stimulation, delivering relief without surgery, injections, or medication.

"EMFACE is an established technology platform with multiple FDA-cleared uses," said David Chmel, CEO of BTL Industries. "This new indication allows dental, oral health, and wellness providers to address TMJ dysfunction within its approved uses, expanding the benefits of EMFACE to more patients."

"TMJ dysfunction impacts more than the jaw — it affects quality of life," said Shireen Dhanani, DMD, Leesburg, FL. "With EMFACE, we can now offer an accessible, non-invasive option that not only helps patients find relief and functional improvement, but also expands the scope of dental care."

BTL continues to redefine what's possible in facial care and wellness, bringing science-backed technologies like EMFACE into new areas of medicine to improve lives and advance patient care worldwide.

For more information about EMFACE, visit www.emface.com.

About BTL Industries

Founded in 1993, BTL is a global leader in medical devices, providing innovative solutions in dermatology, plastic surgery, med spas, orthopedics, joint and spine care, rehabilitation, dentistry, primary care, OB/GYN, and more. Operating in over 90 countries, BTL holds more than 200 patents and employs over 500 R&D engineers dedicated to advancing medical treatments through technology and science. Its product portfolio includes EMSCULPT NEO®, EMFACE®, EXION™, EXOMIND™, EMSELLA®, and others.

Media Contact: [email protected]

