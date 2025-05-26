BTC Hit ATH as Options Skew Favors Calls by 7%: Bybit x Block Scholes Report

DUBAI, UAE, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, released a new weekly crypto derivatives analytics report in collaboration with Block Scholes on May 22, as the markets hit all-time highs (ATH) all around from BTC spot price to perpetual swaps open interest, while ETH's pace of growth moderated.

Key Highlights:

Source: Bybit and Block Scholes

Risk-On Sentiment Dominated: Perpetual open interest across the board on Bybit has been on a steady rise and reached a new monthly high at over $11B , with trading volume also recording its May best at $26B . The market-wide trajectory was supported by BTC's $111k ATH, did not outperform ETH 's meteoric rise the week before.

ETH Growth Rebalanced: ETH 's two-week outperformance streak has ended, now trailing BTC's renewed rally. Despite strong 69% monthly returns, ETH 's weekly gains have slowed. Short-term volatility still trades at a premium, but options sentiment has become less bullish, with the gap between call and put activity narrowing to just $30M .

For detailed insights, readers may download the full report .

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk /#BybitResearch

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit