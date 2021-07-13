MONTRÉAL, July 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2021 (Q2 2021), on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021, before the opening of the Toronto stock market.

Management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021, at 10 am, Eastern Standard Time, to present BTB's financial results and performance for the second quarter of 2021.

DATE : Tuesday, August 10th, 2021



TIME : 10 am, EST



DIAL : Toronto and over-seas: 1-416-764-8688





North America (toll free): 1-888-390-0546



WEB : https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1480360&tp_key=826e0b4d26



VISUAL : A presentation will be uploaded on BTB's website prior to the call





https://www.btbreit.com/investor-relations-2/annual-meeting-presentations/

The media and all interested parties may attend the call-in listening mode only.

Conference call operators will coordinate the question-and-answer period (from analysts only) and will instruct participants regarding the procedures during the call.

The audio recording of the conference call will be available by via playback until August 17th, 2021, by dialing: 1-416-764-8677 (local) or, 1-888-390-0541 (toll-free) and by entering the following access code: 059469 #

ABOUT BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As of July 13th, 2021, BTB owns 65 retail, office, and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.4 million square feet. As of March 31st, 2021, BTB's approximate total asset value is approximately $924M.

BTB'S OBJECTIVES

Generate stable monthly cash distributions that are reliable and fiscally beneficial to unitholders; Grow the Trust's assets through internal growth and accretive acquisitions in order to increase distributable income and therefore refund distributions; Optimize the value of its assets through the dynamic management of its properties in order to maximize the long-term value of its properties and therefore, its units.

BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.

For further information: Mr. Michel Léonard, President and Chief Executive Officer, (T) 514-286-0188 x228, (E) [email protected]; Mr. Mathieu Bolté, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, (T) 514-286-0188 x244, (E) [email protected]

