BTB Will Announce its 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB") announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2019, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, after the closing of the markets.

On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (ET) management will hold a conference call to present BTB's financial results and performance for the third quarter 2019 ended on September 30, 2019:

DATE: Wednesday, November 13, 2019



TIME: 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time)



DIAL: 1-416-764-8609 (from Toronto and overseas) access code 19619704# or toll free 1-888-390-0605 (from North America), access code 19619704#. To ensure your participation, please dial in fifteen minutes prior to the start of the conference call.



WEBCAST: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2112088/43D08B345EC138CBED3B817209640DE4



REPLAY: From November 13, 2019, 1:00 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on November 20, 2019, dial 1-416-764-8677 conference ID number 619704#, or dial toll free 1-888-390-0541 conference ID number 619704#.

The media and all interested parties may attend the call in listening mode only.

Conference call operators will coordinate the question and answer period, and will instruct participants regarding the procedures for the call.

About BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, As at October 16, 2019, BTB owns 66 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.7 million square feet and an approximate market value of $900M.

The objectives of BTB are: i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

For more information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.

For further information: Mr. Michel Léonard, President and Chief Executive Officer, 514-286-0188, ext. 228; Mr. Benoit Cyr, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 514-286-0188, ext. 230

