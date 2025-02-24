MONTRÉAL, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "Trust") releases today its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31st, 2024.

"As we closed 2024, BTB continues to demonstrate resilience and strong operational performance. This year was marked by strategic initiatives that strengthened our portfolio, enhanced our financial position, and reinforced our commitment to long-term growth." says Michel Léonard, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our leasing efforts have led to a 2.3% increase in rental revenue for the quarter and 1.7% for the year 2024. This growth was fueled by securing key lease agreements, reflecting the strength of our assets and tenant relationships. Our average rent renewal rate improved by 18.7% during the quarter and by 8.3% for the year 2024 across the three segments, with a notable performance in the necessity-based retail segment, increasing by 12.9% in 2024 compared to the same period last year. These factors contributed to a 2.6% increase in same-property NOI (1) for the year 2024 compared to the same period last year, underscoring the impact of our leasing momentum and disciplined asset management.

A major milestone this year was the first ground-up development performed by BTB namely, the construction of a Winners/HomeSense store in Lévis, set to open on February 25th, 2025. This project was delivered on time and on budget, bringing well-established national brand into our property and further solidifying our presence in high-traffic retail corridors. By securing long-term leases with national retailers, we are enhancing the stability of our retail segment while responding to evolving consumer demand. This initiative reflects our ability to optimize the performance of our properties.

Our commitment to ESG initiatives remains strong, as we continue to integrate sustainability into our operations and decision-making. In 2024, we have taken meaningful steps to improve energy efficiency of our properties, raise awareness with our staff, and foster sustainable partnerships with our tenants. During 2025, we will issue our second ESG report which will showcase progress made since our inaugural report publication, offering insights into our initiatives, and reinforcing our dedication to responsible management.

On the financial front, we successfully redeemed and fully paid our Series G convertible debentures at maturity, in the amount of $24.0 million (plus accrued interest of $0.7 million). As a subsequent event of the year 2024, we issued the Series I convertible, unsecured, subordinated debentures to redeem, prior to maturity, the Series H convertible debentures. This strategic decision positions us to seize new opportunities while ensuring long-term financial stability for the Trust.

As we enter 2025, we remain focused on executing our vision, supporting our portfolio, and creating lasting value for our stakeholders".

___________________________ (1) Non-IFRS financial measure. See Appendix 1. The referred non-IFRS financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and these measures cannot be compared to similar measures used by other issuers.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS





Periods ended December 31 Quarter Year

2024 2023 2024 2023 Committed occupancy rate (%)



92.7 % 94.2 % Signed new leases (in sq.ft.) 68,726 78,340 185,581 296,240 New leases related to a development project (in sq.ft.) - - 45,870 - Renewed leases at term (in sq.ft.) 96,071 126,427 393,416 384,558 Renewal rate (%) 66.5 % 73.4 % 72.9 % 62.4 % Renewed leases prior to the end of the term (in sq.ft.) 64,646 32,363 334,356 101,193 Average increase in lease renewal rate 18.7 % 14.3 % 8.3 % 9.2 %

During the quarter, the Trust completed lease renewals totaling 160,717 square feet and new leases totaling 68,726 square feet. For the year, the Trust completed lease renewals totaling 727,772 square feet and new leases totaling 231,451 square feet, which includes the lease with Winners/Home Sense in Lévis, Québec. The increase in the average rent renewal rate for the current quarter and for the year was respectively 18.7% and 8.3%. The occupancy rate stood at 92.7%, a 40 basis points increase compared to the prior quarter and a 150 basis points decrease compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease in the occupancy rate is primarily due to the bankruptcy of Nuera Air. The Trust has retained the services of a national commercial brokerage firm specialized in the industrial segment to lease that property.

FINANCIAL RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS



Periods ended December 31 Quarter Year (in thousands of dollars, except for ratios and per unit data) 2024 2023 2024 2023

$ $ $ $ Rental revenue 32,671 31,922 130,030 127,826 Net operating income (NOI) 19,082 19,255 75,051 75,379 Net income and comprehensive income 18,847 1,734 38,742 36,598 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 17,556 18,065 70,162 69,719 Same-property NOI (1) 18,351 18,882 69,709 67,926 FFO Adjusted (1) 9,656 9,688 37,157 38,946 FFO adjusted payout ratio 68.8 % 67.2 % 71.1 % 66.5 % AFFO Adjusted (1) 8,923 8,966 33,554 34,956 AFFO adjusted payout ratio 74.5 % 72.6 % 78.7 % 74.1 % FINANCIAL RESULTS PER UNIT







Net income and comprehensive income 21.3¢ 2.0¢ 44.0¢ 42.4¢ Distributions 7.5¢ 7.5¢ 30.0¢ 30.0¢ FFO Adjusted (1) 10.9¢ 11.1¢ 42.2¢ 45.1¢ AFFO Adjusted (1) 10.1¢ 10.3¢ 38.1¢ 40.5¢

_______________________ (1) Non-IFRS financial measure. See Appendix 1.

Rental revenue: Stood at $32.7 million for the current quarter, which represents an increase of 2.3% compared to the same quarter of 2023. For the year 2024, rental revenue totalled $130.0 million which represents an increase of 1.7% compared to the same period in 2023. During Q1 2023, the Trust recorded a one-time $1.4 million increase of rental revenue pursuant to unrecorded revenue for previous quarters associated to a specific lease (the "One-Time Adjustment"). Excluding the One-Time Adjustment, rental revenue for the year 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 would have increased by 2.9%.

Stood at for the current quarter, which represents an increase of 2.3% compared to the same quarter of 2023. For the year 2024, rental revenue totalled which represents an increase of 1.7% compared to the same period in 2023. During Q1 2023, the Trust recorded a one-time increase of rental revenue pursuant to unrecorded revenue for previous quarters associated to a specific lease (the "One-Time Adjustment"). Excluding the One-Time Adjustment, rental revenue for the year 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 would have increased by 2.9%. Net Operating Income (NOI): Totalled $19.1 million for the current quarter, which represents a decrease of 0.9% compared to the same quarter of 2023. The decrease for the quarter is due to the bankruptcy of two tenants: (1) Énergie Cardio in Quebec City ( $0.2 million ), which space was rapidly leased to the group that purchased the assets of the business of the bankrupt tenant and (2) Nuera Air, a tenant occupying 132,665 square feet in an industrial property in Laval ( $0.5 million ) partially offset by operating improvements, higher rent renewal rates, and increases in rental spreads for in-place leases ( $0.5 million ). For the year 2024, the NOI totalled $75.1 million which represents a decrease of 0.4% compared to 2023. Excluding the One-Time Adjustment, NOI for the year compared to the same period in 2023 would have increased by 1.4%.

Totalled for the current quarter, which represents a decrease of 0.9% compared to the same quarter of 2023. The decrease for the quarter is due to the bankruptcy of two tenants: (1) Énergie Cardio in ( ), which space was rapidly leased to the group that purchased the assets of the business of the bankrupt tenant and (2) Nuera Air, a tenant occupying 132,665 square feet in an industrial property in ( ) partially offset by operating improvements, higher rent renewal rates, and increases in rental spreads for in-place leases ( ). For the year 2024, the NOI totalled which represents a decrease of 0.4% compared to 2023. Excluding the One-Time Adjustment, NOI for the year compared to the same period in 2023 would have increased by 1.4%. Net income and comprehensive income: Totalled $18.8 million for the current quarter compared to $1.7 million for the same period in 2023, representing an increase of $17.1 million . The result for the quarter is affected by a $14.5 million non-cash net increase of the fair value of investment properties and $3.2 million non-cash gain in the fair value of derivative financial instruments. For the year 2024, net income and comprehensive income totalled $38.7 million , representing an increase of $2.1 million . Excluding the One-Time Adjustment, the increase for the year, compared to the same period in 2023, would have been $3.5 million .

Totalled for the current quarter compared to for the same period in 2023, representing an increase of . The result for the quarter is affected by a non-cash net increase of the fair value of investment properties and non-cash gain in the fair value of derivative financial instruments. For the year 2024, net income and comprehensive income totalled , representing an increase of . Excluding the One-Time Adjustment, the increase for the year, compared to the same period in 2023, would have been . Same-property NOI ( 1 ) : For the quarter, the same-property NOI decreased by 2.8% compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease is due to the two previously outlined bankruptcies. For the year 2024, the same-property NOI increased by 2.6% compared to 2023. The increase for the year 2024, is due to higher rent renewal rates of 8.3% across all three segments of the portfolio. For the year, the Trust achieved increases of rent renewal rates of 10.3% for the industrial segment, 5.5% for the suburban office segment and 12.9% for the necessity-based retail segment.

: For the quarter, the same-property NOI decreased by 2.8% compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease is due to the two previously outlined bankruptcies. For the year 2024, the same-property NOI increased by 2.6% compared to 2023. The increase for the year 2024, is due to higher rent renewal rates of 8.3% across all three segments of the portfolio. For the year, the Trust achieved increases of rent renewal rates of 10.3% for the industrial segment, 5.5% for the suburban office segment and 12.9% for the necessity-based retail segment. FFO adjusted per unit (1) : Was 10.9¢ per unit for the quarter compared to 11.1¢ per unit for the same period in 2023, representing a decrease of 0.2¢ per unit. The decrease is explained by an increase in weighted average number of units outstanding of 1.7 million units, due to the unitholder's participation in the distribution reinvestment plan. For the year 2024, the FFO adjusted was 42.2¢ per unit compared to 45.1¢ per unit for the same period in 2023, representing a decrease of 2.9¢ per unit. The decrease of FFO adjusted per unit for the year is explained by a decrease in NOI of $0.3 million and an increase in interest expenses net of financial income of $1.5 million . Excluding the One-Time Adjustment, the FFO adjusted per unit for the year 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 would have decreased by 1.3¢ per unit.

: Was 10.9¢ per unit for the quarter compared to 11.1¢ per unit for the same period in 2023, representing a decrease of 0.2¢ per unit. The decrease is explained by an increase in weighted average number of units outstanding of 1.7 million units, due to the unitholder's participation in the distribution reinvestment plan. For the year 2024, the FFO adjusted was 42.2¢ per unit compared to 45.1¢ per unit for the same period in 2023, representing a decrease of 2.9¢ per unit. The decrease of FFO adjusted per unit for the year is explained by a decrease in NOI of and an increase in interest expenses net of financial income of . Excluding the One-Time Adjustment, the FFO adjusted per unit for the year 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 would have decreased by 1.3¢ per unit. FFO adjusted payout ratio (1) : Was 68.8% for the quarter compared to 67.2% for the same period in 2023, an increase of 1.6%. For the year 2024, the FFO adjusted payout ratio was 71.1% compared to 66.5% for the same period in 2023, an increase of 4.6%. Excluding the One-Time Adjustment, the FFO adjusted payout ratio for year 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 would have increased by 2.1%.

: Was 68.8% for the quarter compared to 67.2% for the same period in 2023, an increase of 1.6%. For the year 2024, the FFO adjusted payout ratio was 71.1% compared to 66.5% for the same period in 2023, an increase of 4.6%. Excluding the One-Time Adjustment, the FFO adjusted payout ratio for year 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 would have increased by 2.1%. AFFO adjusted per unit (1) : Was 10.1¢ per unit for the quarter compared to 10.3¢ per unit for the same period in 2023, representing a decrease of 0.2¢ per unit, in line with the decrease of FFO adjusted explained above. For the year 2024, the AFFO adjusted per unit was 38.1¢ per unit compared to 40.5¢ per unit for the same period in 2023, representing a decrease of 2.4¢ per unit compared to the same period in 2023. Excluding the One-Time Adjustment, the AFFO adjusted per unit would have decreased by 0.8¢ per unit. AFFO adjusted per unit was also negatively impacted by the increase in weighted average number of units outstanding of 1.7 million units, due to the unitholder's participation in the distribution reinvestment plan.

: Was 10.1¢ per unit for the quarter compared to 10.3¢ per unit for the same period in 2023, representing a decrease of 0.2¢ per unit, in line with the decrease of FFO adjusted explained above. For the year 2024, the AFFO adjusted per unit was 38.1¢ per unit compared to 40.5¢ per unit for the same period in 2023, representing a decrease of 2.4¢ per unit compared to the same period in 2023. Excluding the One-Time Adjustment, the AFFO adjusted per unit would have decreased by 0.8¢ per unit. AFFO adjusted per unit was also negatively impacted by the increase in weighted average number of units outstanding of 1.7 million units, due to the unitholder's participation in the distribution reinvestment plan. AFFO adjusted payout ratio (1): Was 74.5% for the fourth quarter compared to 72.6% for the same period in 2023, an increase of 1.9%. For the year 2024, the AFFO adjusted payout ratio was 78.7% compared to 74.1% for the same period in 2023, an increase of 4.6%. Excluding the One-Time Adjustment, the AFFO adjusted payout ratio for the year 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 would have increased by 1.5%.

______________________ (1) Non-IFRS financial measure. See Appendix 1.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY HIGHLIGHTS



Periods ended December 31 Year (in thousands of dollars, except for ratios and per unit data) 2024 2023

$ $ Total asset value 1,256,003 1,227,648 Total debt ratio (1) 57.9 % 58.6 % Mortgage debt ratio (2) 52.8 % 52.2 % Weighted average interest rate on mortgage debt 4.35 % 4.37 % Market capitalization 295,761 254,048 Market price of units 3.36 2.93 NAV per unit (1) 5.57 5.46

Investment properties: At December 31, 2024 , 56% of the fair value of investment properties was externally appraised for an aggregate fair value of $687.6 million . For the year, the Trust recorded a gain of $10.3 million of net changes in fair value, reflecting stability in capitalization rates across all 3 asset classes as well as the updated cash flows assumptions.

At , 56% of the fair value of investment properties was externally appraised for an aggregate fair value of . For the year, the Trust recorded a gain of of net changes in fair value, reflecting stability in capitalization rates across all 3 asset classes as well as the updated cash flows assumptions. Debt metrics: BTB ended the year with a total debt ratio (1) of 57.9%, recording a decrease of 70 basis points compared to December 31, 2023 . The Trust ended the year with a mortgage debt ratio (1) of 52.8%, an increase of 60 basis points compared to December 31, 2023 .

BTB ended the year with a total debt ratio of 57.9%, recording a decrease of 70 basis points compared to . The Trust ended the year with a mortgage debt ratio of 52.8%, an increase of 60 basis points compared to . Liquidity position: BTB held $2.5 million of cash at the end of the year and $15.2 million is available under its credit facilities (3) .

BTB held of cash at the end of the year and is available under its credit facilities . Debentures: During the quarter, the Trust fully redeemed and paid at maturity the Series G unsecured subordinated convertible debentures at their nominal value of $24.0 million plus accrued interest of $0.7 million using proceeds sourced from mortgage loans refinancings.

SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ITEMS AS AT DECEMBER 31st, 2024

Total number of properties: 75

Total leasable area: approximately 6.1 million square feet

Total asset value: approximately $1.3 billion

Market capitalization as at December 31, 2024 : $295.8 million (unit trading price of $3.36 )

__________________________ (1) Non-IFRS financial measure. See Appendix 1. The referred non-IFRS financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and these measures cannot be compared to similar measures used by other issuers. (2) This is a non-IFRS financial measure. The mortgage debt ratio is calculated by dividing the mortgage loans outstanding by the total gross value of the assets of the Trust less cash and cash equivalents. (3) Credit facilities is a term used that reconciles with the bank loans as presented and defined in the Trust's consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

On January 23, 2025 , the Trust issued Series I convertible, unsecured, subordinated debentures bearing 7.25% interest payable semi-annually and maturing on February 28, 2030 , in the amount of $40.25 million . The Serie I debentures are convertible at the holder's option at any time before February 28, 2030 , at a conversion price of $4.10 per unit.

, the Trust issued Series I convertible, unsecured, subordinated debentures bearing 7.25% interest payable semi-annually and maturing on , in the amount of . The Serie I debentures are convertible at the holder's option at any time before , at a conversion price of per unit. On February 24, 2025 , the Trust fully redeemed and paid at maturity the Series H convertible debentures at their nominal value of $19.9 million .

, the Trust fully redeemed and paid at maturity the Series H convertible debentures at their nominal value of . On February 24, 2025 , the Trust undertook the initiative to strengthen its capital structure and unitholder value strategy by suspending the distribution reinvestment plan ("DRIP"). The suspension of the DRIP is intended to nullify unfavorable unitholder dilution, and this decision is aligned with the Trust's objective to maximize total return to unitholders. Until further notice, unitholders who were enrolled in the DRIP will automatically receive distribution payments in the form of cash. Computershare Trust Company of Canada , as administrator of the DRIP, will forward a notice and related documentation to all current DRIP participants in the coming days.

