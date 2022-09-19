MONTRÉAL, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") announces the sale of a retail and office property located at 5878-5882, Sherbrooke Street East, in Montreal, Quebec.

5878-5882, Sherbrooke East, Monreal (QC) (CNW Group/BTB Real Estate Investment Trust)

This 10,773 square foot building was acquired in July 2007. During the strategic repositioning of BTB's portfolio, this property was identified as a potential disposition since that the property did not meet the REIT's asset detention criteria. BTB therefore disposed of this building for a total consideration of $4.4 million, excluding transaction costs. The net proceeds of disposal will be reinvested in acquisitions of industrial properties.

About BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and considering these transactions, it owns 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 5.9M square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.2B.

