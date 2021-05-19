BTB Provides Details for Its Upcoming 2021 Annual General Meeting

MONTRÉAL, May 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") announced today that its annual and special meeting of unitholders (the "'Meeting" or "AGM") will be held by web-conference and consequently, it is important for all unitholders to submit their votes by proxy.

MEETING DETAILS

The Board of Trustees and Management will hold BTB's annual and special meeting for unitholders on Tuesday, June 15th, 2021 at 11 am, Eastern Standard Time.

DATE : Tuesday, June 15th, 2021



TIME : 11 am, EST



DIAL : Toronto and over-seas: 1-416-764-8688

North America (toll free): 1-888-390-0546



WEB : https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1419088&tp_key=2163ea6b21



VISUAL : A presentation will also be uploaded on BTB's website prior to the call

https://www.btbreit.com/investor-relations-2/annual-meeting-presentations/

The lines will be opened at the end of the presentation for a question-and-answer period, open exclusively to unitholders. For guests tuning-in by the web platform, an on-line question forum will be available during the question period.

Should you wish to submit questions prior to the Meeting, please do so by sending your questions by email directly to Ms. Stéphanie Léonard ([email protected]) at the latest on June 14th, 2021.

Please note that all votes must be sent in by proxy, as on-line voting will not be available.

AGENDA

11 a.m.: Opening of the meeting by Mr. Jocelyn Proteau, Chair and Trustee.

11:15 a.m..: Michel Léonard, President & CEO, will recap the performance and results of the REIT for the year and quarter ended December 31st, 2020 and March 31st, 2021 and Mathieu Bolté, CFO will present the financial results for the same periods.

12 p.m.: Michel Léonard and Mathieu Bolté to provide an update of Q1 2021.

12:15 p.m.: Adjournment of the meeting by Mr. Jocelyn Proteau and final remarks.

12:30 p.m.: Question and answer period. The question-and-answer period will be open for approximately an hour following the adjournment of the Meeting.

1:15 p.m.: All lines will be disconnected.

Please note that this is an approximate agenda, and the stipulated time allocation may be elongated or shortened.

ABOUT BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at May 19th, 2021, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million sq.ft. and an approximate total asset value as of March 31st, 2021 of approximately of $924 million.

BTB'S OBJECTIVES

(1) Generate stable monthly cash distributions that are reliable and fiscally beneficial to unitholders.



(2) Grow the REIT's assets through internal growth and accretive acquisitions in order to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions.



(3) Optimize the value of its assets through the dynamic management of its properties in order to maximize the long-term value of its properties and therefore, its units.

BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.

For further information: FOR FURTHER QUESTIONS: Mr. Michel Léonard, President and Chief Executive Officer, (T) 514-286-0188 x228, (E) [email protected]; Mr. Mathieu Bolté, Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer, (T) 514-286-0188 x244, (E) [email protected]

