MONTRÉAL, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") announces today that the monthly cash distribution for the month of November 2022 is $0.025 per unit, representing $0.30 per unit on an annualized basis. The cash distribution will be paid on December 15th, 2022, to unitholders of record on November 30th, 2022.

About BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and owns 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 5.9 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.2 billion.

BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.

