BTB announces its distribution for the month of January 2020

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB") announced today that the monthly cash distribution for the month of January 2020 is $0.035 per unit, representing $0.42 per unit on an annualized basis. The cash distribution will be paid on February 17, 2020 to unitholders of record on January 31, 2020.

BTB AS AT JANUARY 10th, 2020

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at January 10th, 2020, BTB owns 66 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.7 million square feet and an approximate total asset value of approximately of $900M.

BTB'S OBJECTIVES

Generate stable monthly cash distributions that are reliable and fiscally beneficial to unitholders; Grow the Trust's assets through internal growth and accretive acquisitions in order to increase distributable income and therefore refund distributions; Optimize the value of its assets through the dynamic management of its properties in order to maximize the long-term value of its properties and therefore, its units.

BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

