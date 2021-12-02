MONTRÉAL, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trus (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") announced today that the monthly cash distribution for the month of December 2021 is $0.025 per unit, representing $0.30 per unit on an annualized basis. The cash distribution will be paid January 17th, 2021, to unitholders of record on December 31st, 2021.

ABOUT BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As of December 2nd, 2021, BTB owns 64 retail, office, and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.4 million square feet. As of September 30th, 2021, BTB's total asset value is approximately $962M.

BTB'S OBJECTIVES

Generate stable monthly cash distributions that are reliable and fiscally beneficial to unitholders; Grow the Trust's assets through internal growth and accretive acquisitions in order to increase distributable income and therefore refund distributions; Optimize the value of its assets through the dynamic management of its properties in order to maximize the long-term value of its properties and therefore, its units.

BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.

For further information: Stéphanie Léonard, Directrice des Communications, (T) 514-286-0188 x256, (C) [email protected]