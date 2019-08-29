Bryenton residents to benefit from a more reliable road with the paving of Route 108

BRYENTON, NB, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in public infrastructure supports efficient transportation networks that help Canadians stay safe on the roads while allowing efficient access to work, school, and community.

Today, Pat Finnigan, Member of Parliament for Miramichi–Grand Lake, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; and the Honourable Jake Stewart, Minister of Aboriginal Affairs announced funding for the paving of approximately 1.9 kilometres of Route 108, in Bryenton toward Parker Road.

The project will upgrade the roadway, making it more reliable for the rural community. The rehabilitation will improve the road's accessibility, and ensure its longevity for residents and businesses for years to come.

The Governments of Canada and New Brunswick are each investing $420,000 in this project, with the federal funding coming through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

Quotes

"I'm proud to say that Residents of Bryenton will soon be enjoying improved roads, making their driving experience more enjoyable and more efficient. Investing in high-quality infrastructure is an essential part of building livable communities. Together with our provincial partners, we are protecting the long-term safety of the community for generations to come."

Pat Finnigan, Member of Parliament for Miramichi–Grand Lake, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Improving transportation infrastructure helps ensure that Canadians have more time to spend with their families every day. Once complete, this important project in Bryenton will result in a safer and more efficient roadway for residents and visitors."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Route 108 is a strategic corridor for the lumber industry and an important link between eastern and western New Brunswick. I am pleased that our government is working with its federal partners to ensure our roads are safe and adequate for the travelling public."

The Honourable Jake Stewart, Minister of Aboriginal Affairs

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada plan project map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/nb-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

