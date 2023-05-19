Bruce Peninsula National Park and Fathom Five National Marine Park officially open for the summer visitor season

Dreaming of connecting with nature? 450 000 km² of stories await you at Parks Canada administered places from coast to coast to coast!

TOBERMORY, ON, May 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The vast network of protected areas administered by Parks Canada is a gateway to nature, history, and 450 000 km² of stories from coast to coast to coast.

Bruce Peninsula National Park and Fathom Five National Marine Park officially opened for the 2023 summer visitor season on May 1. Again, this year, Bruce Peninsula National Park and Fathom Five National Marine Park will be offering the opportunity to book an overnight stay in a yurt or campsite, hike beautiful trails and learn more about these parks from knowledgeable staff.

National parks and national marine conservation areas are gateways to discovering, learning about, and connecting with nature. There are countless opportunities to enjoy the mental and physical benefits of being outdoors at these treasured places. This season at Bruce Peninsula National Park and Fathom Five National Marine Park, stay overnight in a yurt, book a campsite, learn from an outdoor educator, or reserve your seat on a tour boat to view shipwrecks and visit Flowerpot Island. Visitors are asked to visit the park's website to make a reservation.

Hours of operation

Parks Canada Visitor Centre: May 1 to October 31, daily, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cyprus Lake Campground Office:

May 1 to May 18 and September 18 to October 31, daily, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

May 19 to September 17, daily, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

If you're still looking to make plans this summer, consider spending the night to rest and recharge! Parks Canada's Reservation Service allows visitors to plan their trips to a wide variety of national parks and national historic sites across Canada with confidence, ease, and knowledge that they have a guaranteed spot waiting for them. If your favourite spot is booked on your preferred days, check back regularly for cancellations, or plan your visit for less busy periods like during the week or the shoulder seasons. To book a stay, please visit the Parks Canada website at reservation.pc.gc.ca or call 1-877-RESERVE (1-877-737-3783). Please note, parking reservations are required.

To make the most of their Parks Canada experience, visitors are asked to plan their trip in advance, by visiting the Parks Canada website and signing up for the e-newsletter, to be among the first to find out about new and noteworthy events and activities, special offers, trip planning ideas and much more – all delivered directly to their inboxes! Visitors can also download the Parks Canada app, listen to Parks Canada's new podcast ReCollections, and follow Parks Canada on social media for destination inspiration and to help plan their perfect visit.

The Parks Canada team at Bruce Peninsula National Park and Fathom Five National Marine Park is excited to welcome new and returning guests with reservations back to experience everything that Bruce Peninsula National Park and Fathom Five National Marine Park have to offer.

Quotes

"As we near summertime, I encourage everyone to connect with nature and culture and make lasting memories at Bruce Peninsula National Park and Fathom Five National Marine Park. National historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas represent the very best that Canada has to offer where Canadians and visitors to Canada can explore nature and learn about Canada's history. The vast network of protected areas administered by Parks Canada has something for everyone to enjoy."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"The visitor season coming into full swing at Parks Canada's administered places is always an exciting time of year. The Parks Canada team works extremely hard to provide visitors with high quality and meaningful experiences across the country. We look forward to welcoming new and returning visitors to Bruce Peninsula National Park and Fathom Five National Marine Park to create lasting memories!

Ron Hallman

President & Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

Quick Facts

In the traditional territory of the Saugeen Ojibway Nation, Bruce Peninsula National Park and Fathom Five National Marine Park feature towering cliffs of the Niagara Escarpment plunging into the blue waters of Georgian Bay. World famous hiking is available in a rugged landscape, home to orchids, ferns and black bears.

and Fathom Five National Marine Park feature towering cliffs of the Niagara Escarpment plunging into the blue waters of Georgian Bay. World famous hiking is available in a rugged landscape, home to orchids, ferns and black bears. Parks Canada has launched a new podcast series, entitled ReCollections . Five initial episodes share the captivating stories behind various national historic sites across the country. Delve into Canada's rich natural and cultural heritage as you uncover these cherished treasures.

has launched a new podcast series, entitled . Five initial episodes share the captivating stories behind various national historic sites across the country. Delve into rich natural and cultural heritage as you uncover these cherished treasures. Parks Canada administered places are a source of shared pride for all Canadians. That is why the Government of Canada is pleased to continue to offer free admission to all Parks Canada's administered places for youth aged 17 and under. By encouraging young people to discover and connect with these incredible natural and cultural places, we can inspire the next generation of stewards for these protected places.

administered places are a source of shared pride for all Canadians. That is why the Government of is pleased to continue to offer free admission to all Parks Canada's administered places for youth aged 17 and under. By encouraging young people to discover and connect with these incredible natural and cultural places, we can inspire the next generation of stewards for these protected places. In celebration of diversity, Parks Canada continues to offer free admission to new Canadian citizens for one year through the Institute for Canadian Citizenship's Canoo mobile app. Visiting Parks Canada's national heritage places is a great way for Canadians to experience the outdoors and learn more about our environment and heritage.

Want the ultimate ticket to nature, history and adventure? The Parks Canada Discovery Pass provides unlimited admission for a full year to over 80 destinations across the country. Visitors can purchase their Parks Canada Discovery Passes online, on-site, and at partner retailer locations across the country.

