BRP sustained its momentum in driving innovation with the launch of several industry-firsts and breakthrough, purposeful products.

BRP is expanding its global electric powersports offering with the launch of the all-new 2026 Can-Am Outlander Electric. The electric all-terrain vehicle (ATV) is powered by the same in-house, modular Rotax E-Power powerpack as the Ski-Doo and Lynx electric snowmobiles launched in 2023 and the Can-Am Pulse and Can-Am Origin electric motorcycles launched in 2024.

Can-Am is changing the utility and recreational side-by-side landscape with the next generation of its Can-Am Defender. The iconic workhorse receives a ground-up overhaul, further solidifying its position as one of the most capable, versatile and reliable utility-recreational side-by-side vehicles (SSV) on the market.

Can-Am is also breaking new ground in the rest of its off-road lineup with the launch of the Outlander MAX 6x6, the Maverick R X rc and the first ATV with semi-active suspension.

On the road, Can-Am is refining the riding experience with fresh colors, more than 250 innovative accessories and new product offerings on the Can-Am Spyder, Ryker and Canyon.

Sea-Doo is ramping up personal watercraft (PWC) connectivity and boosting horsepower on its Switch pontoons. The intuitive 10.25" touchscreen is now standard equipment on the 2026 RXT-X, FishPro Trophy, Wake Pro and Explorer Pro, while the 300 hp Rotax 1630 ACE engine and a larger fuel tank are now available on certain 18' and 21' Sea-Doo Switch models.

Recognizing Top Dealers and Distributors from BRP's Global Network

While together in Boston, BRP recognized its top-of-the-line dealer and distributor network through annual awards, recognizing outstanding achievements, excellent customer service, local market share performance and overall retail success. For North America, BRP was pleased to announce the following as its 2025 Dealers of the Year for Can-Am and Sea-Doo:

Can-Am ATVs and SSVs National Dealer of the Year – Canada: Powerstore Inc. from Saint John, New Brunswick National Dealer of the Year – U.S.: Sheridan Powersports from Sheridan, Wyoming

Can-Am Three-Wheel Vehicle National Dealer of the Year – Canada : Jean Morneau Rivière-du-Loup from Rivière-du-Loup, Québec National Dealer of the Year – U.S.: Roberts Sports of Malone LLC from Malone, New York

Sea-Doo PWC and Pontoon National Dealer of the Year – Canada : Banner Recreation and Marine from Kelowna, British Columbia National Dealer of the Year – U.S.: Ride Now Powersports Chandler from Chandler, Arizona



Sheridan Powersports was chosen as Can-Am's all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles U.S. Dealer of the Year for their dedication to delivering a superior customer experience every day. "This award is a big deal for our team and really speaks to the hard work and passion everyone brings to the dealership every day – from sales and finance to parts and service. We're proud of what we've achieved together and we're incredibly grateful to our customers and community," says Anthony Brownlee from Sheridan Powersport.

David Baker, Vice-President, General Manager, Powersports North America, said, "We have the best retail network in the industry, hands down, and we are privileged to count on their passion to serve our customers. As the leader of the industry, our aim is to be the most customer-centric partner, elevating the ownership experience with the BRP brands, and our dealer event is about sharing this direction. It's especially a privilege of mine to recognize the top of the top through our Dealer of the Year awards and to celebrate their outstanding accomplishments together."

In addition to dealers in Canada and the U.S., BRP gave 58 awards to dealers and distributors in the Latin America and Asia-Pacific regions, as well as distributors from EMEA.

Launching the Responsible Rider Masterclass for Dealers



BRP believes that elevating customers' experience with the fundamentals of safe and responsible riding, along with protecting our playgrounds, is key to ensuring the future of powersports, and its dealer network is at the heart of this mission.

The Responsible Rider Masterclass is a free series of online training that aims to empower riders of the global powersports community to ride safely and responsibly, to look out for each other and to safeguard trails and playgrounds. Developed in partnership with Tread Lightly! , a U.S.-based nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting responsible outdoor recreation, the program first launched in early 2025 for riders worldwide.

At Club BRP 2026, BRP expanded this movement with the launch of a dealer-specific edition of the Responsible Rider Masterclass. Tailored to the business reality of BRP's dealers and distributors, these 15-minute courses cover Off-Road, Water and On-Road playgrounds, with Snow coming soon. They provide practical tools for dealer teams to drive up their customer experience, strengthen their expertise, and reinforce their leadership role in responsible recreation. By embracing the Responsible Rider Masterclass, both riders and dealers are joining forces to protect long-term access to trails, waterways and playgrounds, while building a stronger future for powersports.

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats, and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$7.8 billion from over 130 countries and employed approximately 16,500 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2025.

