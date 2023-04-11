SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - BRP Inc. (TSX : DOO) (NASDAQ : DOOO) today inaugurates its first European Design and Innovation Centre. Located in Sophia Antipolis in the south of France, this new Centre reasserts the central role that BRP assigns to design and innovation as a growth driver. This installation in Sophia Antipolis demonstrates BRP's desire to immerse itself even more in European trends and to continue to offer products that meet the current and future needs of its customers and the communities in which it operates.

BRP opens its Design and Innovation Centre located on the ground floor of the Centrium in Sophia Antipolis. Photo credit: Flex-O (CNW Group/BRP Inc.) Rendering of the BRP Design and Innovation Centre studio at the Centrium in Sophia Antipolis. (CNW Group/BRP Inc.)

The Centre, which will carry out advanced concept studies on sustainable urban mobility, will play a leading role in BRP's global electrification strategy. Acting on its CSR25 program, the company committed to a technological transition. It aims to offer electric models in each of its existing product lines and to have, by 2035, 50% of its units sold to be electric.

"Design and innovation are at the heart of our strategy and of our values. We will never stop pushing boundaries in order to offer consumers products that make their daily travels easier and allow them to explore new playgrounds," said José Boisjoli, President and Chief Executive Officer of BRP. "We are proud to inaugurate the Design and Innovation Centre in Sophia Antipolis, our first in Europe, which will allow us to strengthen our understanding of the market dynamics. This local presence, combined with the ingenuity of our teams and BRP's culture of innovation, will enable us to better serve our consumers, our dealers and our partners in Europe," he added.

Nestled between sea and mountain in the heart of a region recognized as a hub for green technology research, the Centre will enable BRP to continue attracting the best design talent in the world to its creative teams.

"BRP's Design & Innovation team is composed of more than 130 experts of 19 different nationalities. We can transform industry paradigms thanks to the creativity generated by sharing ideas and the plurality of perspectives within our team. The arrival of new colleagues who will be rooted in the European ecosystem will only stimulate our exchanges so that we put all the power of design at the service of our consumers and communities on both sides of the Atlantic," said Denys Lapointe, Chief Design Officer at BRP.

To make this project a reality, BRP benefited from the close support of local institutional partners, including most notably teams from the Sophia Antipolis Agglomeration Community and the Team Côte D'Azur. Through the course of its explorations, the company also met several key players in the socio-economic landscape who helped it to better understand the dynamics of innovation in the region.

Nicolas Deluy, with his bicontinental expertise, has been leading the Centre's team since December 2022, which is made up of about 15 experts including industrial designers, colours, materials and finish specialists as well as a clay modeler, from various countries. In addition to its work on advanced concepts related to sustainable mobility, the team will provide design services to internal BRP partners in Europe and Scandinavia.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

Certain information included in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the anticipated benefits and impacts associated with this Centre, including with respect to attracting talent and to customer experience, as well as its role in BRP's global electrification strategy, statements relating to the Company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR25) commitment, including its intention to electrify existing product lines and its target of sale of electric products and other statements that are not historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terminology such as "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "forecasts", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "outlook", "predicts", "projects", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on a number of assumptions, both general and specific. The Company cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that global economic and political conditions, combined with one or more of the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's annual information form dated March 22, 2023, may render such assumptions, although believed reasonable at the time they were made, inaccurate. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results or performance of the Company or the industry to be materially different from the outlook or any future results or performance implied by such statements.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines and exploring new low voltage and human assisted product categories. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10 billion from over 130 countries and a global workforce of close to 23,000 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.

For further information: For media enquiries: Tamara Chiasson, Media Relations, BRP, [email protected]