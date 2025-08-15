VALCOURT, QC, Aug. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) announced today that it has donated over CAD $500,000 worth of Lynx apparel to 7 Northern Communities in partnership with the Healthy Horizons Foundation (HHF). Through its Ride Out Intimidation program , BRP has been partnering since 2023 with the HHF, which is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of youth in the northern communities.

BRP Donates $500,000 of Lynx Apparel to the Healthy Horizons Foundation in Support of Northern Communities. (CNW Group/BRP Inc.) BRP and the Healthy Horizons Foundation partnered to launch the Northy Club afterschool program in October 2024. (CNW Group/BRP Inc.)

"The Healthy Horizons Foundation is a key partner of BRP's Ride Out Intimidation program. From providing essential winter apparel to investing in the Northy Club after school program, the work that we do with HFF is about empowering youth, fostering safe environments, and building a brighter future for northern communities," said Elise Auvachez Millot, Vice-President, Public Affairs, Government Relations and Corporate Sustainability at BRP.

HHF coordinated logistics, operations, store managers and community leaders to distribute the clothing in seven different northern locations across Canada: St. Theresa Point (MB), Sandy Lake (ON), Pikangikum (ON), Shamattawa (MB), South Indian Lake (MB), Aklavik (NWT), and Tulita (NWT). The donated items were distributed in schools and prioritized to kids first. In total, more than one thousand people benefited from the donation, and as these are small communities, every member was able to receive items.

"BRP's support has helped us make a real difference in northern communities. Their generous contributions over the years have helped us expand our reach to even more communities, offering not only quality gear that youth and families wear with pride but also unique spaces where young people feel seen, supported, and empowered," said Jim Caldwell, President of Canadian Retail at The North West Company and Board Member of the Healthy Horizons Foundation.

The Northy Club, Powered by BRP

In addition to the Lynx apparel donation, BRP and the Healthy Horizons Foundation partnered to launch the Northy Club program in October 2024. The afterschool program is designed to empower students from grades 5 to 8 in Northern Indigenous communities by fostering a safe, structured environment focused on education, personal growth, and healthy lifestyles while integrating BRP's emphasis on anti-bullying and intimidation prevention. The program will return for a second year in the fall of 2025 at St. Theresa Point Middle Years School, and is set to expand based on community need to ensure sustainability and lasting impacts.

About the Healthy Horizons Foundation

The Healthy Horizons Foundation (HHF) is the charitable foundation of The North West Company, committed to advancing the health and well-being of youth in northern and remote communities. Established in 2015, HHF invests in high-impact programs that align with its core pillars: health & well-being, nutrition & food security, and culture & education. By fostering strategic partnerships and community-led initiatives, HHF creates sustainable opportunities for youth to thrive—empowering the next generation through access, equity, and long-term support.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$7.8 billion from over 130 countries and employed approximately 16,500 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2025.

