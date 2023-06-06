VALCOURT, QC, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) once again takes a stand against intimidation with its community partner Ditch The Label by launching Quítate las Etiquetas , a new web platform aimed at supporting young people aged 12-25 in Mexico, who are affected by intimidation and bullying. The new Quítate las Etiquetas platform will enable these young people to join an online community of like-minded individuals where they will be able to find personalized toolkits on the issues that affect them the most.

"When we set out to fight intimidation, we knew we wanted to make a difference, first and foremost, in the communities where we work, live and play," says Anne-Marie LaBerge, Chief Marketing Officer at BRP. "We are proud to enable Ditch the Label to expand their reach and carry out their mission in Mexico, where we have 14,000 employees. With the launch of this new platform for youth in Mexico, we are unleashing the power of our global presence in support of our Ride Out Intimidation program, and amplifying our positive impact in our community."

"The aim is for Quítate las Etiquetas to be a safe space for Mexican youth to receive guidance and support on how to navigate issues such as bullying and intimidation, effectively and safely," says Liam Hackett, founder of Ditch The Label. "Since launching in the UK in 2012, we have become experts in supporting the mental health of young people. We now want to use this understanding to help new audiences across the world. Mexico is a natural next step for us and we could not have done it without the active support of BRP and its teams, who are wholeheartedly committed to riding out intimidation."

With BRP's investment, this new platform marks the first time Ditch The Label has launched in a Spanish-speaking region as part of its efforts to expand its support services across the globe. The Quítate las Etiquetas platform will include the ability to report online abuse in the native language using the "Delete Online Abuse Tool"', access expert advice from Spanish-speaking professionally trained support mentors, and receive 1:1 confidential support. It will also develop an innovative education module on intimidation to be distributed and delivered to schools across Mexico. The module aims to empower young people with tools to safely challenge a culture of intimidation and promote a climate of inclusivity.

BRP is constantly looking at truly moving the needle on social issues that touch people in their everyday lives. This dedication is reflected in its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR25) commitment to foster positive change worldwide.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines and exploring new low voltage and human assisted product categories. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10 billion from over 130 countries and a global workforce of close to 23,000 driven, resourceful people.

About Ditch The Label

Ditch the Label is a leading global youth charity, on a mission to support young people across the world. Experts on bullying within the digital space, Ditch the Label were one of the first charities in the UK to research and understand cyberbullying. Each month, the charity supports thousands of young people through the Ditch the Label online community on their website. They also work with social networks and online games companies to remove abusive content. Over the last 2 years, the organisation has successfully reached over 3.4 million people between the ages of 12 and 25 through their website, which provides digital support tools. Currently, Ditch the Label reaches youth in the UK, US, Canada, Australia and across Europe. www.ditchthelabel.org

