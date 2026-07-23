British Clinical Skincare Brand Medik8 launches at Sephora Canada

The UK clinical brand introduces its proprietary CSA philosophy and Canadian product lineup across 147 Sephora Canada retail locations.

TORONTO, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Medik8, the British premium clinical skincare brand focused on research-backed skin health, will officially expand its Canadian presence online (August 11th) and into all 147 Sephora locations nationwide starting August 14th.

Medik8 brings its science-based approach to skincare to visibly smooth, firm, and revitalize the skin.

The brand's Canadian product range will be available both in-store and online at Sephora.ca, supported by dedicated brand gondolas in 75 key locations to maximize visibility. This expansion represents a pivotal step in Medik8's broader North American growth strategy, which includes a simultaneous retail rollout in the United States via Sephora US. By partnering with Sephora, Medik8 aims to provide Canada's increasingly ingredient-savvy consumers with direct, widespread access to its clinically proven formulations.

"Sephora's understanding of its skincare client and unmatched scale make it the ideal partner to bring our research-led approach to a broader audience. Our ambition is to establish Medik8 as one of Sephora's top 10 skincare brands over the next three to five years." said Simon Coble, Chief Executive Officer of Medik8.

Alongside a curated selection of core products available to Canadian consumers, Medik8 is also introducing its trademarked CSA Philosophy: Vitamin C and sunscreen by day, and Vitamin A (also known as Retinal) by night. This straightforward, evidence-based routine is designed to address up to 90% of visible skin aging concerns. A central focus of the Canadian launch is the brand's primary innovation, Crystal Retinal, mirroring its position as the No. 1 Retinal Serum Worldwide*. This flagship serum utilizes retinaldehyde, a next-generation Vitamin A derivative clinically proven to act up to 11 times faster than standard retinol, delivering targeted anti-aging benefits with a significantly lower risk of irritation than traditional clinical retinoids.

"As interest in clinical skincare continues to grow, Canadians are actively seeking brands that combine scientific credibility with proven results – Medik8 delivers on both," said Marisa Caruso, VP, Merchandising, Sephora Canada. "This launch reflects Sephora Canada's commitment to curating an assortment that empowers our clients to make increasingly informed choices for their long-term skin health. The brand is a welcome addition within our clinical offering, delivering advanced skincare products and further solidifying Sephora's position as the destination for premium, results-oriented solutions across Canada."

To maintain strict operational oversight, Medik8 manages its production through a model of complete vertical integration. Every product is formulated, packaged, and shipped directly from the brand's UK innovation hub, a rigorous process that has earned the brand the trust of dermatologists, aestheticians, and skincare professionals across the globe.

This retail expansion follows L'Oréal Groupe's acquisition of a majority stake in Medik8 in 2025. This partnership provides the operational resources required to scale global retail initiatives while preserving the independent research, development, and formulation standards that define the brand.

The Medik8 range is currently available to explore at Medik8.ca, and will officially launch on Sephora.ca on August 11th and across Sephora Canada retail stores come August 14th.

*Source: Independent market research by Kline & Company analyzing manufacturer-level retinal serum sales for 2025.

ABOUT MEDIK8

Medik8 is a science-led skincare brand known for delivering clinically proven results without compromise. Developed with professional-grade active ingredients, Medik8 is renowned for its CSA Philosophy: Vitamin C and Sunscreen by day, Vitamin A by night. Every formulation is developed and manufactured in-house at the brand's Innovation Centre outside London, including its flagship Crystal Retinal franchise.

ABOUT SEPHORA

Sephora is the world's leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 55 000 passionate employees operating in 37 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world's most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3 400 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of close to 500 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers' needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty.

Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission: champion a world of inspiration and inclusion where everyone can celebrate their beauty.

SOURCE Medik8

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