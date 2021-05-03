Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Announces Changes to its Directors

TORONTO, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. ("Bristol Gate" or the "firm"), a leader in dividend growth investing, announced certain changes in respect of its directors. Bristol Gate is the manager of Bristol Gate Concentrated Canadian Equity ETF (TSX: BGC) and Bristol Gate Concentrated US Equity ETF (TSX: BGU/BGU.U).

Bristol Gate is pleased to announce that Michael Capombassis, CFA, Izet Elmazi, CPA, CA, CFA, and Mark Smith, MBA, PhD., have joined Richard Hamm, Willard L'Heureux and Jeffrey Marsden on the firm's Board of Directors as of May 1, 2021. Michael Capombassis, President, joined the firm in 2014. Izet Elmazi, Chief Investment Officer, has been a part of Bristol Gate's investment team since 2018. Mark Smith has been working with Bristol Gate in an advisory role over the last year and is an experienced management consultant in the financial world.

Following Peter Simmie's decision in 2019 to retire as Chief Investment Officer, which took effect at the end of that year, Peter resigned from Bristol Gate's Board of Directors as of last month. We are very grateful for all of Peter's contributions to Bristol Gate.

Important Disclosures

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus and ETF facts and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For this and more complete information about the ETFs call 416-921-7076 or visit www.bristolgate.com for the prospectus and ETF facts. Copies of the prospectus and ETF facts are also available on www.sedar.com.

About Bristol Gate

Bristol Gate is an independent, employee-owned, Toronto-based investment management company serving individual and institutional clients. The firm uses predictive machine learning in combination with fundamental analysis to identify high quality companies that have the capacity and willingness to significantly increase their dividends in the year ahead. Bristol Gate currently manages approximately $2.3 billion in AUM/AUA across a US equity strategy and a Canadian equity strategy and manages an ETF following each strategy. To learn more information, please visit www.bristolgate.com.

For further information: Michael Capombassis, President, 416-921-7076 x 248, [email protected]

