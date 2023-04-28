BRIDGING FINANCE INC., DAVID SHARPE, NATASHA SHARPE and ANDREW MUSHORE, File No. 2022-9
Apr 28, 2023, 16:59 ET
TORONTO, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that an adjournment motion brought by David Sharpe and Natasha Sharpe dated April 20, 2023 in the above-named matter is scheduled to be heard on May 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
