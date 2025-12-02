BRIDGEMARK GROUP SECURITIES LITIGATION

SUMMARY NOTICE OF CLASS CERTIFICATION & CONSULTANT SETTLEMENTS CLAIMS PROCESS

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -

READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AS IT MAY AFFECT YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS. YOU MAY NEED TO TAKE PROMPT ACTION.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE:

Opt-Out Deadline (for people who wish to exclude themselves from the Class Action and the Settlements):

Claims Bar Deadline (for people who wish to remain in the Class Action and claim compensation under the Settlements):

February 12, 2026

THIS NOTICE is directed to anyone who purchased securities of any of the following public companies (the "Issuers") within the listed dates:

Issuer Symbol(s)/CUSIP/ISIN Dates Kootenay Zinc Corp.i CSE: PKB; OTC: PKBF; FRA: KYH;

CUSIP: 07470L; ISIN: CA70470T2092 30/01/2018 to 26/11/2018 Affinor Growers Inc. CSE: AFI; OTC: RSSFF; FRA: 1AFO

CUSIP: 00830Q306; ISIN: CA00830Q3061

05/03/2018 to 26/11/2018 Green 2 Blue Energy Corp.ii CSE: GTOO; OTC: GTGED; FRA: B40

CUSIP: 40054T; ISIN: CA40054T1075 12/04/2018 to 26/11/2018 Beleave Inc. CSE: BE (delisted); OTC: BLEVF;

CUSIP: 077561108; ISIN: CA 0775611084 24/04/2018 to 26/11/2018 Marapharm Ventures Inc.iii CSE: FIOR (delisted); OTC: FIORF;

CUSIP: 31811L107; ISIN: CA31811L1076 17/05/2018 to 26/11/2018 Cryptobloc Technologies Corp.iv CSE: KAS; OTC: CRYBF; FRA: EVB

CUSIP: 26806J109; ISIN: CA26806J1093 18/05/2018 to 26/11/2018 BLOK Technologies Inc. CSE: BLK (delisted); OTC: BLPFF; FRA: 2AD

CUSIP: 09370Q105; ISIN: CA09370Q1054 01/06/2018 to 26/11/2018 PreveCeutical Medical Inc. CSE: PREV; OTC: PRVCF; FRA: 18H

CUSIP: 74141E104; ISIN: CA74141E1043 09/04/2018 to 26/11/2018 Speakeasy Cannabis Club Ltd. CSE: EASY (delisted); FRA: 39H

CUSIP: 84730M102; ISIN: CA84730M1023 29/06/2018 to 26/11/2018 New Point Exploration Corp.v CSE: BFG; OTC: BFGFF; FRA: YW5

CUSIP: 37452L108; ISIN: CA37452L1085 25/07/2018 to 26/11/2018

THE CLASS ACTION

On July 11, 2019, the action Tietz v Bridgemark Financial Corp., et al., Action No. S-197731, was filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia (Vancouver) (referred to as the "Court" and the "Action").

The Action concerns private placements of securities conducted between February and August 2018 by ten Canadian public companies (the "Issuers"). It alleges a fraudulent scheme where the Issuers accepted subscription funds on the condition of entering large consulting agreements with subscribers and others. This allowed subscribers to receive freely tradable shares as "consultants" under a prospectus exemption and enabled the return of most private placement proceeds to these subscribers and their associates around the time each placement closed (the "Cash-Swaps"). The Action further claims that the Cash-Swaps facilitated abusive short selling and rapid, unrestricted sales of securities into secondary markets, benefiting the subscribers and their associates while harming class members by driving down share prices.

CERTIFICATION OF THE CLASS ACTION

On July 2, 2024, the Court certified the Action as a class proceeding against five of the ten Issuers - BLOK, Cryptobloc, Green Corp., Marapharm, and New Point - along with their named officers and directors. The Action is not proceeding against Speakeasy or its officers and directors, as it was stayed early due to Speakeasy's insolvency.

The Action was also certified against various purported consultants and the principals of corporate consultants. The class definition and a full list of these certified Defendants are provided in the detailed long-form notice available at www.bridgemarkclassaction.com.

CONSULTANT SETTLEMENTS

Settlements have previously been reached with four of the ten Issuer Defendants - Kootenay, Affinor, Beleave and PreveCeutical – along with their named officers and directors (collectively, the "Issuer Settlements"). The claim deadlines for these settlements have passed. However, Class members who purchased securities in these Issuers during the relevant period may still seek compensation for those securities through the Consultant Settlements if they did not seek compensation through the Issuer Settlements.

As outlined in the long-form notice, settlements have also been reached with some purported consultants and their principals (collectively, the "Consultant Settlements"), providing CDN $3,858,500 to resolve claims against these parties. The Court has approved these Consultant Settlements and established a claims process for distributing the funds, with full details in the long-form notice.

The Action continues against the Issuers and consultant defendants that have not settled.

IT IS RECOMMENDED that anyone who believes they may have acquired securities in any of the Issuers within the listed dates carefully review the detailed long-form notice. It details the procedure for opting out of the Action and the Consultant Settlements (if a person wishes to exclude themselves) and the procedure for claiming a portion of the settlement funds from the Consultant Settlements (if a person wishes to remain in the Action).

FOR MORE INFORMATION

For questions or additional information about this notice, please review the detailed long-form notice or contact Class Counsel at: [email protected].

__________________________________ i Later called Peakbirch Logic Inc., now called Peakbirch Commerce Inc. ii Later called G2 Technologies Corp., now called G2 Energy Corp. iii Later called Liht Cannabis Corp., now called Fiore Cannabis Ltd. iv Later called Cryptoblox Technologies Inc., now called Dynamite Blockchain Corp. v Later called KOPR Point Ventures Inc., Bam Bam Resources Corp., Majuba Hill Copper Corp., and now Giant Mining Corp.

