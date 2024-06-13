Bridge to a Sustainable Future----Sungrow's Ph.D. Talk in Shanghai

As stated by Connie Wang, Vice President of Sungrow, in her inaugural address, the "Bridge to a Sustainable Future" value proposition encapsulates not only the fundamental logic of technology, the core essence of Sungrow's business operations, and its strategic placement within the industrial chain, but also embodies Sungrow's boundless vision and unwavering commitment to shaping the future.

At the commencement of the event, Ph.D David Zhao, Senior Vice President of Sungrow and President of the Research Center, along with Xu Hailiang, Vice President of TÜV SÜD Greater China, engaged in a thought-provoking dialogue centered on the theme of "Technology-Based, Builds Bridges with Clean Energy". They delved into Sungrow's historical journey and underlying rationale behind bridge building, consolidation, and protection, exploring the dimensions of clean power conversion technology advancements, industrial innovation trends, and corporate R&D innovations.

Over the past 27 years, Sungrow has consistently transformed natural resources into stable and accessible clean energy through technological advancements and applied practices, thereby establishing a bridge of connectivity. This bridge has seamlessly linked global customers, upstream and downstream industries, as well as ecological partners. By the close of 2023, Sungrow's inverter and converter equipment had achieved a cumulative installed capacity exceeding 515GW worldwide, significantly contributing to the green transformation of over 170 countries and regions, thereby further bolstering the brand's global influence.

During the exchange session titled "Versatile Innovations Define New Technological Potential," hosted by Cao Yu, Chief Editor of Solarbe, Li Han, Vice President of Sungrow PV & Storage BG, and Ph.D Cai Zhuang, General Manager of Sungrow's Energy Storage BU Product Management Center, imparted valuable insights on their technical advancements in PV inverters and energy storage systems. Sungrow has exhibited resilience, determination, and continuous efforts to explore, innovate, and expand its horizons, ranging from its leadership in PV inverter equipment to the comprehensive layout of five key areas: solar, wind, energy storage, hydrogen and electric vehicles. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering world-class, comprehensive clean energy solutions to its customers.

Over the course of 27 years, Sungrow has transformed its humble "small bridge" into a formidable "big bridge", with inverter power escalating from a mere 200W to a remarkable 8.8MW, representing a staggering increase of 44,000 times. Additionally, Sungrow leads the industry in various fronts, including voltage level, conversion efficiency, and the safety performance, digitalization, and energy storage systems. In a noteworthy milestone achieved in 2024, Sungrow became the first company in the world to introduce the 2000V solar-plus-storage high-voltage system, successfully integrating it into the grid in Yulin, Shaanxi. The groundbreaking "Stem Cell Grid Technology" has garnered the industry's first empirical report on solar-plus-storage all-scenario grid-forming, serving as a premier demonstration for the innovative application of solar-plus-storage system grid-forming technology.

With the rapid advancement of new energy systems centered on solar and energy storage, green electricity has penetrated various industries and households, steadily elevating its share in consumption patterns. The vision of whole-house green electricity, zero-carbon factories, and zero-carbon parks is gradually transforming into a tangible reality. During the "Diverse Applications Accelerate Industrial Development" exchange session, Ph.D Tiger Zhang, Vice President of Sungrow Renewables, and Wang Shujuan, a renowned solar industry expert and founder of Zhihui PV, delved into the digital and intelligent innovation technologies that underlie the diverse application scenarios of residential and C&I energy. It is only through relentless technological innovation and product iteration that we can swiftly and nimbly adapt to the demands of the market and industry.

Ph.D Xu Jun, Vice President of Sungrow Research Center, gave a keynote report on "Renewable Energy Technology and Prospects" from the perspective of energy digitization, AI applications, energy internet, and source-grid-load-storage integration. Driven by energy transformation and technological progress, the renewable energy industry is ushering in unprecedented development opportunities. In the future, Sungrow is committed to continuously promoting the development of clean power conversion technology, helping to enrich the application scenarios of clean energy conversion, make energy use more creative, and make the user experience more friendly, and ultimately achieve "Clean power for all".

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is a global leading PV inverter and ESS provider with over 515 GW of power electronic converters installed worldwide as of December 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and ESS for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow's products power over 170 countries worldwide.

