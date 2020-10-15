Breather Launches Monthly Office Membership, Breather Passport

New offering provides on-demand access to global workspaces for companies and team members

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ -- Breather, a flexible workspace provider, today announced the launch of Breather Passport, a new monthly office membership program providing on-demand access to hundreds of workspaces across the U.S., Canada, and the UK. The only on-demand, completely private office membership for teams on the market, Passport provides companies with the flexibility to bring employees together with access to private workspaces across 10 major markets. Breather spaces vary in design to provide functionality for any type of business need, from team meetings and training to board meetings and quiet spaces to focus, with layouts to enable social distancing.

Given global restrictions on gatherings, many companies are recognizing that traditional offices, whose rent costs are one of their largest operating burdens, are sitting empty. While most employers and employees alike are encouraging work from home policies to extend long-term, there is a need for physical space to facilitate in-person meetings and strengthen company culture. A recent survey from JLL found that 44% of employees have missed socializing with co-workers and human interactions, 31% missed the professional environment and 29% of respondents missed the collective face-to-face work. Passport was created to address the needs of a changing workforce and provide flexible options to companies who have either temporarily closed their offices or permanently reduced their real estate footprint during the pandemic with employees working remotely.

"Given the current state of the economy, it is more important than ever for startups, and companies of all sizes, to improve cash flow," said Bryan Murphy, CEO of Breather. "Spending on office accounts for one of the largest business expenses, and with an increased shift to remote work, we created Passport as an affordable option, that maintains collaboration, culture and business continuity for our clients."

Passport allows employers to control costs, ensure business continuity, and maintain company culture while providing employees with private space when and where they need it. Spaces accommodate up to 50 people, are fully furnished and include all the amenities teams and individuals need for a productive day, from hi-speed wifi to whiteboards. Companies select the number of day passes they want each month and pay one fixed monthly price for the entire team from $225 per day -- there's no hidden "per seat" additional fees. Employees are able to use Breather's app or website to instantly reserve the workspace best suited for the day's needs from Breather's portfolio of hundreds of locations in various metros across the U.S., UK, and Canada.

"Like many companies, when the pandemic forced us to shift to remote work, we made the best of it," said Celia Zhang, Head of Operations at Freewill. "However, there are certain actions that are difficult to replace virtually, with collaboration and brainstorming being major areas for us. Breather Passport provides our team with the continuity to be able to safely meet in person while our headquarters remain closed, and has allowed us to stay connected and creative."

Breather offers private spaces on flexible terms, allowing teams to be in full control of who enters the space during their usage. Workspaces are professionally cleaned in between each use and in line with standards set by the CDC in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. Spaces are also designed to support social distancing, while encouraging collaboration and productivity.

