MONTRÉAL, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Each year, more than 8,000 Quebec women are diagnosed with breast cancer. This October, for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF) reaffirms its commitment to raising awareness, providing support, and accompanying all those affected by the disease, directly or indirectly.

The recent opening of Maison Rose in Montréal illustrates this ongoing commitment, offering a unique, inclusive, and welcoming space for people living with breast cancer and, by extension, their loved ones.

Maison Rose: a place of care and comfort for those touched by breast cancer

Opened in spring 2025 in the heart of Montréal, Maison Rose has quickly become a key reference point for those living with breast cancer. It provides a safe environment to access information, exchange experiences, recharge, or seek professional guidance, while also serving as an incubator for new initiatives that can later be deployed across Quebec.

The QBCF recently officially launched Maison Rose's programming and core services, including:

Peer support and psychosocial assistance

Direct financial aid

Wellness activities and workshops (oncology yoga, virtual clinic, discussion groups)

Conferences on genetics, nutrition, body image, return to work, and more

Oncology esthetic workshops

Additional services will soon enrich the offering, including writing workshops and massage therapy.

"Reflecting the Foundation and its team, Maison Rose is intended as a place that is both welcoming and safe. Women can come here to rest, be heard, understood, and supported according to their needs and their reality. It fully embodies our mission to provide concrete, hands-on, and tailored support at every stage of the journey for Quebec women affected by breast cancer," says Karine-Iseult Ippersiel, President and CEO of the QBCF.

Breast cancer: an ongoing challenge in Quebec

Despite major medical advances and awareness efforts over the past three decades, breast cancer remains a significant challenge with considerable impact on the lives of those affected and their families. Each day in Québec, 22 women learn they have breast cancer. One in eight women will be diagnosed in her lifetime, and nearly 1,400 die from the disease each year. It remains the second leading cause of cancer-related mortality among Canadian women.

An active presence throughout the province

The Foundation also provides:

A confidential helpline staffed by trained peer helpers

staffed by trained peer helpers Individual and family consultation services

Wellness services and healthy-lifestyle support

and A virtual primary-care clinic

Financial assistance to help cover related expenses

Mobilization and prevention

Throughout October, the QBCF rolls out awareness and information initiatives to emphasize the importance of regular mammograms and breast observation. The Foundation invites everyone wishing to contribute to its mission to visit www.rubanrose.org to discover the many ways to get involved.

About the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation

For more than 30 years, the Foundation has supported people affected by breast cancer and their loved ones in Québec through research, awareness, and support programs. Over $72 million has been invested to fund cutting-edge research projects and to accompany Quebec women throughout their journey with breast cancer.

