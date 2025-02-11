Breakthrough Silane-Free Silicon Anode Patents for High Energy Lithium-ion Batteries

Solidion files multiple patent applications on a new process to produce graphene ball-hosted silicon anode materials

DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Solidion Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STI), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, today announced that its technical team has filed several US patent applications on an innovative process for cost-effective production of graphene-hosted silicon as a high-capacity anode material.

Industry-leading EV OEMs have concluded that silicon anode is required to drive EV battery technology to a lower cost and provide a higher energy density, significantly extending the EV driving range. Specifically, silicon (Si) is a leading-edge anode material capable of extending the EV range by 20-40%.

One of globally leading silicon anode materials is produced from chemical vapor deposition (CVD) of Si in pores of highly porous carbon particles. This technology has several major drawbacks, due to the use of a silane gas-based feedstock, which is known to be scarce, highly explosive, costly and challenging to produce, transport, and store. Additionally, current porous carbon particles are incapable of accepting more than 50% of silane-derived Si in their pores, a feature which significantly compromises the achievable cell energy density.

Solidion's patent-pending Si anode technology overcomes these technical and economical obstacles by using an innovative combination of two strategies: (1) well-designed porous graphene balls that can readily accommodate up to 90% Si in the graphene/Si composite and (2) A low-cost silane-free precursor to Si will be much safer to produce, store and transport than silane and can be more cost-effectively converted into Si.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion's (NASDAQ: STI) core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems and electric vehicles for ground, air, and sea transportation. Solidion holds a portfolio of over 550 patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, silane-free and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.

