Solidion Technology Awarded A Second Grant From The U.S. Department of Energy For Nuclear Reactors

Grant Proceeds Will Accelerate Research Into Anti-Corrosive Additives in Molten-Salts-Based Heat Transfer Fluids For Nuclear Reactors.

DALLAS, Dec. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Solidion Technology Inc. ("Solidion" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: STI), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, was notified by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) that it has been awarded a grant to scale up the synthesis of a carbon-nanosphere material that will be used as an anti-corrosive additive in molten-salts-based heat transfer fluids for advanced molten salt nuclear reactors.

The Company previously announced that it had received the prestigious 2025 R&D 100 Award in partnership with Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), for innovation in Electrochemical Graphitization in Molten Salts (E-GRIMS) as well as a grant to advance research and development of Electrochemical Manufacturing of High-Performance Graphite Based on Biomass-Derived Carbon funded by ARPA-E, the Advanced Research Projects Agency, from their highly competitive OPEN program.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF SECOND DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY GRANT

Collaboration: Research to be conducted jointly with Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Research to be conducted jointly with Oak Ridge National Laboratory Diversification: Technology will develop a nanofluids-based energy material, engineered colloidal suspension of hollow carbon nanoparticles in conventional molten salts, to enhance heat transfer and reduce corrosion in nuclear reactors, which is critical for reducing costs, increasing safety, and accelerating the commercialization of small modular nuclear reactors such as advanced molten salt reactors.

Jaymes Winters, Chief Executive Officer of Solidion Technology, stated:

"Consecutive awards from the Department of Energy is proof positive that Solidion is not only innovative in energy storage, but energy processes, liquids and materials as well."

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion's (NASDAQ: STI) core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems, including UPS systems serving the artificial intelligence (AI) data center market and electric vehicles for ground, aerospace, and sea transportation. Solidion holds a portfolio of over 525 patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, silane gas free and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.

For more information, please visit www.solidiontech.com or contact Investor Relations.

