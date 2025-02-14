Breaking Down Barriers: Aurora Cannabis Eases Patient Access to High Quality Medical Cannabis Products in Australia

NASDAQ| TSX: ACB

Largest Global Medical Cannabis Company Operating in Nationally Regulated Markets, Aurora Removes Concession Card Requirements to Access IndiMed Products in Australia

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical cannabis company, in conjunction with MedReleaf Australia, recently removed the concession card requirement for patients to access medical cannabis products under the Company's IndiMed brand. By removing this eligibility barrier, any patient in Australia can now be prescribed IndiMed products, providing greater patient access to high quality medical cannabis options.

"This change to open up patient access to MedReleaf's IndiMed products reflects our dedication to supporting prescribers by creating more seamless and simplified prescribing options," said Andre Jerome, Executive Vice President, Global Business Development at Aurora. "It is a testament to our unmatched expertise in navigating international markets that we have the ability to quickly adapt and apply necessary change with ease, in order to meet patient demand in the rapidly growing medical cannabis market in Australia."

IndiMed was first launched in Australia in 2021 as the very first concession product in the market. Over the years, the IndiMed portfolio has expanded to include oil, additional dried flower product and resin cartridges. Today, IndiMed flower product is consistently ranked in the top 10 most prescribed flowers for cannabis patients.

MedReleaf Australia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurora, is committed to quality, consistency and proudly meets all TGA-GMP standards. For further information about the company's offerings, doctors and health care professionals can contact MedReleaf Australia's clinical support team or visit their website: www.medreleafaustralia.com.au.

In addition, the Company announced it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus with securities regulators in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, and a corresponding shelf registration statement on Form F–10 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

This news release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

About Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets across Canada, Europe, Australia and South America. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Tasty's, Being and Greybeard. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., as well as international brands, Pedanios, IndiMed and CraftPlant. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

