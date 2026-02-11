Aurora Advances Global Medical Growth Strategy with Portfolio Expansion in Australia & New Zealand

NASDAQ| TSX: ACB

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical cannabis company, is expanding its Aurora® medical portfolio in Australia and New Zealand, delivering patients and prescribers enhanced choice, reliable quality, and easier access to science-backed products. The expansion underscores the company's ongoing dedication to meeting the unique needs of patients and healthcare professionals in the region, reflecting Aurora's strategic focus on long-term global growth.

The expansion in New Zealand this month includes two new THC flower products – Big Wave™, Night Ride ™, as well as the balanced strain, Half Moon™ coming soon in Q1 FY27. The brand will also debut four new resin cartridges in Australia this month including, Chemango™ Kush, Cosmic Cream™, Lunar Express™, and Soul Train Haze™.

"With Australia being one of our largest international medical cannabis market, both Australia and New Zealand remain a top priority for Aurora, and we are deeply committed to our continued investment across the region," says Stanley Sack, Interim Managing Director of MedReleaf Australia. "As patient needs evolve, so does our responsibility to deliver high‑quality, diversified product formats that support prescribers in delivering better care. Our focus on quality and reliable supply reflects our dedication to ensuring patients have meaningful access to the products they depend on."

Each new product is derived from Aurora's proprietary genetics, and manufactured at the company's leading EU-GMP and TGA-GMP certified facilities in Canada, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety.

New Zealand Launches:

Big Wave™ – Flower, Hybrid, THC 26%, CBD <1%

Night Ride™ – Flower, Indica, THC 29%, CBD <1%

Half Moon™ – Flower, Hybrid, THC 9%, CBD 13%

Australia Launches:

Chemango™ Kush – Resin Cartridge, Indica, THC 780mg/g, CBD <10mg/g

Cosmic Cream™ – Resin Cartridge, Indica, THC 780 mg/g, CBD <10mg/g

Lunar Express™ - Resin Cartridge, Indica, THC 780mg/g, CBD <10mg/g

Soul Train Haze™ – Resin Cartridge, Sativa, THC 780mg/g, CBD <10mg/g

Aurora remains a trusted choice for prescribers and patients around the globe. With a broad portfolio of high-quality medical cannabis, proven regulatory expertise, and strong leadership across a dozen markets, Aurora continues to raise the bar for supporting patient care.

About Aurora

Aurora is a global leader in medical cannabis, dedicated to improving lives through scientific expertise, proven performance, and a deep commitment to patient care. Aurora serves both medical and consumer markets across Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, with a strategic focus on high-margin opportunities and a medical-first approach. Aurora's portfolio of trusted, leading brands includes Aurora®, MedReleaf®, Pedanios®, IndiMed™, San Raf®, Tasty's® and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co.®. The company also holds a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. With world-class GMP-certified manufacturing facilities in Canada and Germany, and a team of industry-leading professionals, Aurora continues to expand its global footprint and deliver consistent, high-quality cannabis products with the purpose of Opening the World to Cannabis™.

Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

